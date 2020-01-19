BUSH: King fought for justice for all races

It is easy to see the effects of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Civil Rights Movement began more than five decades ago. The gains have been significant but we have a long way to go to exorcise the demons of our racist past.

When King began his work, it had already been a century since slavery had ended at the conclusion of the Civil War. But the difficult period from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement was nothing compared to the plight of another minority. King didn't just fight for the rights of people who shared his skin color. He fought injustice wherever it existed.

That's why he also took on the cause of Native Americans. Everyone knows King's "I have a dream" speech and many can quote his speech where he talks about making it to the mountaintop. Many more have read his "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" and know he challenged his fellow clergymen. But how many people know that King said America was founded on genocide. King hated slavery and what it did to his people. But he also hated the attitude and actions of Americans toward indigenous people who suffered at the hands of the colonizers who killed many Native Americans and pushed the rest out of their ancestral homes.