BUSH: King fought for justice for all races

It is easy to see the effects of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Civil Rights Movement began more than five decades ago. The gains have been significant but we have a long way to go to exorcise the demons of our racist past.
When King began his work, it had already been a century since slavery had ended at the conclusion of the Civil War. But the difficult period from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement was nothing compared to the plight of another minority. King didn't just fight for the rights of people who shared his skin color. He fought injustice wherever it existed.
That's why he also took on the cause of Native Americans. Everyone knows King's "I have a dream" speech and many can quote his speech where he talks about making it to the mountaintop. Many more have read his "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" and know he challenged his fellow clergymen. But how many people know that King said America was founded on genocide. King hated slavery and what it did to his people. But he also hated the attitude and actions of Americans toward indigenous people who suffered at the hands of the colonizers who killed many Native Americans and pushed the rest out of their ancestral homes.
“Our nation was born in genocide when it embraced the doctrine that the original American, the Indian, was an inferior race. Even before there were large numbers of Negroes on our shore, the scar of racial hatred had already disfigured colonial society," King said. "From the sixteenth century forward, blood flowed in battles over racial supremacy."
King pointed out that not only did early Americans mistreat the people they found when they "discovered" the country, but people in the mid-1900s had begun to exalt the abuse inflicted on Native American tribes across the country.
"We are perhaps the only nation which tried as a matter of national policy to wipe out its indigenous population," King said. "Moreover, we elevated that tragic experience into a noble crusade. Indeed, even today we have not permitted ourselves to reject or feel remorse for this shameful episode. Our literature, our films, our drama, our folklore all exalt it. Our children are still taught to respect the violence which reduced a red-skinned people of an earlier culture into a few fragmented groups herded into impoverished reservations.”
Much like life for black Americans, freedom and equality for Native Americans has also expanded in the years since the Civil Right Movement. Unfortunately, both groups know that racism hasn''t ended and true equality is still jut a goal.
Whitney Recountre is the Chairman of the South Dakota Humanities Council and helps direct the Ateyapi mentor program for Rural America Initiatives. He told me this week that Dr. King was vital in assisting and inspiring the push for civil rights for Native Americans.
"Martin Luther King Jr. inspired all movements against injustice," Rencoutre said. "It wasn't only the civil rights movement, American Indian Movement drew inspiration from him as well. Our people may not follow the way King did, but you have to understand how important he was and what the civil rights movement meant to our people."
He said black and native people share a similar common history of abuses from the founding of this country and Dr. King helped shine a light on those injustices and demand changes in the system.
"What we see today is years of oppression and decades of actions against our people that have brought out actions to fight injustices," Rencountre said. "You see King's influence in the marches and other non-violent protests. Dr. King led with integrity with the big picture in mind. He fought back against injustice against former slaves and indigenous people knowing it would have an impact on all people of color."
In his Letter from a Birmingham Jail, King challenged white religious leaders who often told him and his movement to wait for a better time to protest and not to make waves. In his letter, King said, "This 'wait' has almost always meant 'never.'" He went on to say, "We must come to see with the distinguished jurist of yesterday that 'justice too long delayed is justice denied.'"
Rencountre said when he has worked with people on issues that affect his people, he has also heard the familiar refrain that now is not the time. But another familiar King quote inspires him to continue pushing.
"Dr. King said, 'The time is always right to do what is right,'" Rencountre said.
He said even though a lot of improvements have been made for all people of color, the job isn't finished and that means work has to continue.
"We know what happened to our ancestors and black ancestors in America as it began," Rencountre said. "If you don't take action to be advocates, it can lead to negative outcomes for people of color. People never want to change but Dr. King brought people of all colors together for marches. It wasn't just about one race, it was everyone fighting against a system that created and supported injustice — bringing all races together makes this country better for everyone."
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.