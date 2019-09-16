Sometimes covering politics can be frustrating.
Imagine going to take photos at a house fire and several fire trucks beat you to the scene. They are all sitting there with hoses hooked to fire hydrants, but instead of extinguishing a blaze, they are all on their cell phones posting messages to Twitter about how someone should put out this fire and hoping the family got out of the house in time.
That feeling is the same one I have when I see a legislator tweeting about a sentiment that won't ever make it to a bill in front of a committee.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader recently produced some news stories about a situation surrounding a local prosecutor who apparently had the police called to his home and subsequently missed two months of work. No one knows why the police were at his home. No one knows why a public servant was allowed to take two months off. The 911 call isn't being made available and nothing in South Dakota's Sunshine Law that defines public records allows any recourse in the matter.
That's a shame.
One state representative made his thoughts public on Twitter.
Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said, “No one is above the law, and concealing information like this about elected officials breaks down public trust. Transparency is important. Release the 911 call. Explain what happened. Our county deserves to know what's going on with our state's attorney.”
Rep. Hansen should file legislation to that effect on Day One of the next legislative session because right now loopholes are costing the state in many ways.
You have free articles remaining.
The state's attorney said he will correct inaccurate reporting and explain his absence on his own terms.
On his own terms?
This is an untenable standard. If you handle your business in private, it's private business. When you call 911, you are now on the police's terms, and they have to answer to the people they protect and serve every day. When you are a public servant and miss work for two months coincidentally after calling the police to your home, you are now two steps removed from a private matter you can handle on your own terms.
About 15 years ago, The Associated Press tried to get a list of South Dakota vanity license plates — which are literally displayed where everyone in the public can see them.
The state agency in charge of license plates said they wouldn't supply the list because South Dakota law at the time said unless a record was specifically made public, it could be kept private. About 10 years ago, lawmakers got that flipped. Now anything that isn't listed as restricted is considered a public record.
But the legislators didn't go far enough. If they had, they would have known who the investors were in the group that won the auction for the STAR Academy in Custer and maybe they could have staved off the repossession that happened this week. There is nothing for the public to inspect to see who is involved in incorporating a business in South Dakota.
This is an opportunity for South Dakota lawmakers. They could easily construct and enforce the most transparent Sunshine Law in the country. South Dakota could become the bellcow in government transparency.
Obviously, lawmakers see the need to open more records. There is nothing to stop them. A bill allowing for more transparency in South Dakota would be a great way to kick off the next legislative session.