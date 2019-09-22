Sometimes I worry that I don't have enough faith.
I have faith. Usually it feels like I have a lot of faith. But when I see what other people are doing, their faith makes mine appear small.
One of my youth ministers went on to be a missionary in Turkey. Some good friends from Augusta, Kan., went to work in New Guinea, and they lived with a small tribe and even turned their spoken language into a written language so they could give the people a copy of the Bible in their own language. One of my friends from high school planted a Southern Baptist church in the same town as the church where he had grown up.
Since I moved to Rapid City, I have met two people who have started or are starting new churches here. One is leaving a home church here to start a new church to serve the downtown area. On Sunday, we visited a church that just launched this year.
I couldn't help but think of how I have made some decisions in life that took a lot of faith, but nothing like this.
The pastor preached on John 4, in which Jesus healed the government official's son. Talk about faith.
Jesus was headed back to the scene of his first miracle. It was in Cana, where Jesus turned water into wine at a wedding feast.
As he headed back to that city during his ministry, an official came up to him and asked for help. The man had heard about Jesus' miracle, and he needed one of his own. His son was sick and probably dying. The man asked Jesus to come to his home and heal the child. Jesus didn't turn to go immediately. The official actually called Jesus "Sir," which would have been quite a departure from the norm since he was an official and Jesus was an itinerant preacher. Jesus finally told him to go back home and his son would live.
When he got home, he found out that the child's illness relented at about the time Jesus told him his son would be fine.
This story is about a man with great faith. All he knew about Jesus was what he had heard. People were talking about what happened where Jesus went. He knew that Jesus had turned water into wine. When he put two and two together, he believed Jesus was his son's best chance at survival. It wasn't logic that helped him make that decision.
"Hey, this guy turned water into wine, surely he can heal my son." That is faith, not logic.
I think the same thing when I see people moving across town or across the country to start a new church because they believe it is a job God is calling them to do.
I want to believe if God told me to take a step of faith that my feet would begin to move. I'm not sure.
What I am sure of is that I appreciate the people who have put their faith to work. John 4 tells a story of a man whose child was healed because he did just that. I really hope these newly-planted churches have success. Their story could be the next example of what happens when people put their feet where their faith is.