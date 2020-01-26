BUSH: 'Look out!': Some lessons stick with you longer than others

That was a good lesson I learned for when the time came to teach Blake. Before he was the legal age for a permit, we found a nice big private parking lot and I let him cruise around and practice his parking, navigating from one part of the parking lot to the other. For his first practice behind the wheel, he didn't do too badly.

At first, he wanted to use his left foot for braking. That's probably my fault. I didn't tell him that driving the pickup was different than the go carts he has been speeding around in for years.

Also thanks to the go carts, he had a heavy foot on the accelerator and the brake. Needless to say, our heads bounced back and forth a little bit.

Unlike my lessons with my mom, Blake's lessons have been relatively uneventful. I hope they stay that way.

In our neighborhood in Rapid Valley, the developers have moved faster on paving some streets than building homes. That means he has a few stretches of road where he can practice by himself. He is already taking me to the convenience store for a Coke Zero.

I will be glad when I don't have to drive him around and we even have some help taking his little brother around town. I will miss our time in the truck on the way to school or on the way back home.

It's just another right of passage — for both of us. Like most things that have changed since he was a toddler napping on my chest, some things will be appreciated, others will be missed.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.

