BUSH: 'Look out!': Some lessons stick with you longer than others

It's been a long time since my older son took naps on my chest. When he was very young and small, I often pretended to be a good dad when I was really just finding an excuse to take a nap myself.
If he did that now, I would need a much bigger recliner. Watching his 6'1" tall frame wander around the house is a constant reminder of how old I am getting. I was 33 when he was born. Recent developments have really driven home the fact that he is getting older — and I guess I am joining him for the ride. According to my 16-year old son, that means in the car as well.
There aren't many better examples of a rite of passage than learning to drive. I know I was excited to learn. I was one of a lucky few Oklahoma kids who was allowed to get a permit at fifteen instead of fifteen and a half. I messed that up for Blake by moving our family to the City of Presidents when he was fifteen and a half. Getting acclimated to the his new surroundings, he is now ready to drive. He is taking the wheel behind my 2002 Chevy Silverado that I bought new off the lot. Since he is taking over my truck, I have become his driving instructor.
My mom took on the task of teaching me to drive for similar reasons. In 1986, I took over my mom's 1978 Plymouth Grand Fury. It was a magnificent metallic forest green and my friends affectionately called it "the tank." It was a magical machine. Sometimes all of the spark plugs worked at the same time.
It was a fun car in which to learn to drive.
One memorable lesson came when mom let me drive her to an appointment where I got to navigate the open highway. While I was concentrating on learning to drive, mom was telling me a story about watching Larry teach Balki to drive on the sitcom "Perfect Strangers." Bronson Pinchot had a brief run where he played funny characters with heavy accents. Perfect Strangers was his opportunity on the small screen. He played a similar character on Beverly Hills Cop on the big screen.
Our family watched the show and mom decided to recount the story of Larry sitting Balki on the coffee table with a plunger for a gear shift, frozen broccoli for an accelerator, and a grapefruit for a brake.
As I was driving down the highway at about 55 miles per hour, mom reached the point of the story where Larry gave Balki the first real test.
I was only partially paying attention to her story because I was busy trying not to kill us in real life.
You have free articles remaining.
That's when mom did it.
"Look out!" she yelled, mimicking the sitcom scene. Not realizing that it was just a funny part of the story, I slammed on the brakes making the car screech to a stop on a highway.
Luckily, no one was behind us on that stretch of road so we lived to laugh about it later.
That was a good lesson I learned for when the time came to teach Blake. Before he was the legal age for a permit, we found a nice big private parking lot and I let him cruise around and practice his parking, navigating from one part of the parking lot to the other. For his first practice behind the wheel, he didn't do too badly.
At first, he wanted to use his left foot for braking. That's probably my fault. I didn't tell him that driving the pickup was different than the go carts he has been speeding around in for years.
Also thanks to the go carts, he had a heavy foot on the accelerator and the brake. Needless to say, our heads bounced back and forth a little bit.
Unlike my lessons with my mom, Blake's lessons have been relatively uneventful. I hope they stay that way.
In our neighborhood in Rapid Valley, the developers have moved faster on paving some streets than building homes. That means he has a few stretches of road where he can practice by himself. He is already taking me to the convenience store for a Coke Zero.
I will be glad when I don't have to drive him around and we even have some help taking his little brother around town. I will miss our time in the truck on the way to school or on the way back home.
It's just another right of passage — for both of us. Like most things that have changed since he was a toddler napping on my chest, some things will be appreciated, others will be missed.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.