Those who can do. Those who can't get hired as analysts.
Do you remember the Blue Wave?
Everyone expected a tidal wave of Democrats to be elected to Congress in 2018 and begin the process of removing President Donald Trump from the White House.
However, candidates still matter in elections. How the president is doing is always a factor in local congressional elections, but it is only one of many. Midterm elections almost always end with a congressional swing away from the party of the recently elected president. The average number of House of Representatives seats lost in mid-term elections since World War II is 25. Only Bill Clinton and George W. Bush gained seats in their midterm elections. When a president has a less than stellar approval rating, that average is 37. Trump lost 40 in 2018.
It was a Blue Wave but not a Blue Tsunami. For comparison, Barack Obama lost 63 in 2010, back when the tea party was forming to fight against higher deficits instead of supporting a president who is adding a trillion dollars per year to it.
Combine the average midterm losses with the fact that Republicans held onto their majority in the Senate, 2018 wasn't all bad for Trump. One of the reasons Trump was able to hold his partisan advantage in the Senate is because Claire McCaskill lost her seat to a Republican in Missouri.
Now, McCaskill is a featured analyst on television political roundtables telling Democrats how to win in the Midwest. She literally lost a Senate race as an incumbent during a Blue Wave midterm election and she is treated as an expert and allowed to criticize candidates for president.
That makes perfect sense.
McCaskill was always a popular guest on CNN and MSNBC, but her loss left her with free time to pursue the infotainment industry full time.
During her failed election in Missouri, she ran ads where she claimed she wasn't "one of those crazy Democrats" and she actually supported Trump's immigration policies. She tried hard to convince her Midwestern voters that she didn't support all Democratic platform ideas and she supported Trump on some of his.
It went so well that she drowned in the Blue Wave of 2018.
Now she is on television telling anyone who will listen that the Democratic presidential candidates need to follow her lead and try to pretend to be centrists.
"Free stuff from the government doesn't play well in the Midwest," McCaskill said. She was referencing Medicare for All, Universal Basic Income and Free College plans some candidates support.
It's funny, because Midwestern voters do seem to like Social Security and Medicare. If a plan that made sense was proposed, I bet they would like it too.
Democrats don't do well in most rural areas and "free stuff" is just one of several reasons. I know one thing, I wouldn't be asking someone who lost a race she should have won how I should run the race I am in now.
Free stuff may not be the answer, but pretending to believe something you don't certainly won't win over Midwestern voters who are around enough cattle to know what they are smelling.