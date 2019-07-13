Republicans have a big advantage in the political arena.
This isn't just because the Electoral College favors rural states that skew more conservative. It isn't even just because of billionaires like the Kochs and the Mercers who can make things happen with PACs and SuperPACs when needed.
The biggest advantage Republicans have is that this is a two party system and one of the parties is really bad at politics.
Sometimes it seems like the Democrats use bad strategy. Other times, they show they have no strategy at all.
The Democrats had a chance to knock off Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has served since 1995. Somehow they decided on Amy McGrath to challenge him. On paper, McGrath looks like a good candidate. In another state, she would be an obvious choice. But McGrath already lost a 2018 Congressional race because she was viewed as too liberal. If you lost during the blue wave of 2018, you won't win an election in a state where President Donald Trump will roll to an easy victory — especially when Kentucky would be giving up a leadership position for a freshman senator who could still be in the minority party.
Obviously, if McConnell falls to McGrath, it might be a signal that more dominos were falling and she could be a freshman in the majority party at that point, but that isn't a guarantee even with a McConnell loss.
I'm sure McGrath will raise some funds. No one has earned the scorn of Democrats more than McConnell. I wonder how much Merrick Garland will donate to her campaign? His wife's apparent conflicts of interest in her role as Trump's Secretary of Transportation should help challengers attack McConnell as well.
McGrath set a record for fundraising on her first day in the campaign with about $2.5 million. Unfortunately, McConnell has a war chest with about $6 million in it before the race even starts.
Beyond fundraising, McGrath hasn't gotten off to a great start with her messaging. For a person who ran for Congress in 2018, McGrath doesn't seem to have a great grasp of issues or how to discuss them.
She is getting some grief from the McConnell campaign for "comparing Trump's election in 2016 to 9-11." Like most things McConnell and his campaign say, that isn't exactly true. She did say Trump's election made her take stock just like the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, did. In 2001, she became a fighter pilot and flew missions in the F-18. After 2016, she became a politician.
It's not a very scandalous comment unless you are one of the 41 percent of Americans who worship Trump and are willing to forgive any mistake or misstep.
A bigger problem McGrath has is that trying to make Trump voters happy is a good way to lose Democrat support.
McGrath knows a majority of Kentuckians supported the nominations of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the nation's highest court. McGrath was fighting against the idea that she is too liberal and said in an interview that she would have supported Kavanaugh's nomination if she were in the Senate. That created quite a buzz on the left.
Then McGrath used the line made famous by Gilda Radner's Saturday Night Live character Emily Litella. After she often realized that her opinion was misinformed live on the air, she would take back what she said, "Oh, that's different. Never mind."
McGrath quickly backtracked her support of Kavanaugh with this tweet.
"I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no."
That's a very 2019 version of "never mind."
She went on to say, "I know I disappointed many today with my initial answer on how I would have voted on Brett Kavanaugh. I will make mistakes and always own up to them. The priority is defeating Mitch McConnell."
That is a refreshing take in modern politics. I love true personal responsibility. I make mistakes, too.
But I wouldn't have made that mistake and I didn't run for Congress last year. My 15-year-old should not be able to discuss the Kavanaugh situation with more insight than someone who has raised more than $2 million in a Senate race.
People get hung up on the high school sexual assault allegations for Kavanaugh. Those looked bad. Some believe him. Some believe his accuser. Some believe it was too long ago to matter.
My issue with Kavanaugh was, and still is, his amazing disappearing personal debt. Paying off about $200,000 in debts just in time to sit for Senate confirmation really concerns me because that makes me wonder who bought a favor.
I never really believed the debt was from Washington Nationals tickets he purchased for himself and some friends who suddenly reimbursed him for the tickets. I can be good friends with a person and I won't put $10,000 in baseball tickets for them on a credit card and take a loan to pay for them. I wish the Senate would have investigated that as rigorously as they did the decades-old sexual assault claims.
The fact that McGrath was able to change her mind and didn't try to run from the mistake is admirable. The fact that she was misinformed on such an important issue is a cause for concern.
The Democrats will never defeat McConnell if the first week is any indication of how this race will go.