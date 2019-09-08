When survival is at stake, people get creative.
This weekend, I got to be a tourist in my new hometown, and we drove all over the Black Hills and then some. We hit Crazy Horse, the Custer Wildlife Loop, the Needles Highway, Iron Mountain Road and back through Mount Rushmore in one day. On Monday, we made it to Deadwood and took a tour, and then headed to Spearfish for the Scenic Bypass. On the way to Spearfish, my in-laws realized we were next door to Wyoming, and they wanted to check out another state.
Before we came back through the Scenic Bypass and Sturgis, we stopped just over the Wyoming border in Beulah, where we visited the Vore Buffalo Jump.
This unexpected tourist trap was once a buffalo trap. Everyone should make it a point to take the tour there. The ladies working there on Labor Day were so welcoming. I even ran into another former Okie, and we shared stories about the land of the red people for a few minutes.
A few hundred years before Europeans "discovered" America, tribes of thousands of Native Americans were hunting millions of bison across the northern plains. Every time I tell someone how much I love it in Rapid City, they tell me to remind them of that in January. Well, guess what. It got cold back in the 1500s too. The plains tribes didn't have North Face coats or snow boots. There weren't grocery stores in Rapid City yet, either. I have no idea where they got enough Coke Zero to make it through a day.
When fall came to the northern plains back then, the people had to figure out how to survive.
Over the course of hundreds of years, several different tribes figured out a great use for a sinkhole. Hunters had to use dogs and their own speed to push the bison herd toward the target. Young boys would dress up as decoys to lead them toward a false escape route. The hunters then used the bison's own tendencies against them. When the herd began to stampede and run from the dogs and hunters, they put their heads down and ran. Some would look up in time to skirt the sink hole to the left or right, putting the hunters and decoys in great danger. Others couldn't stop in time and would give the "buffalo jump" its name. Between 100 and 250 huge beasts would tumble over the edge and injure and kill each other as they fell to the bottom of the 70-foot-deep bowl.
At that point, others in the tribe would begin to butcher and treat the meat, skins and bones. The hunt would help the tribe survive a Black Hills winter.
Survival was the goal, so they came together to make it happen.
Imagine how that would look in 2019. We don't have to stampede buffalo into a sinkhole to survive. We have grocery stores. But when we are in those stores, we have to worry about whether or not someone will open fire with a weapon capable of killing and wounding three dozen people in 30 seconds while we shop.
I don't think that was what Gouverneur Morris envisioned when he wrote, "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
I would love to live in an America where after a mass murder, leaders from the left and right come together seeking survival instead of political points and partisan posturing. Why does that sound so utopian?
The blood is still pooled under victims when the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment idolaters begin the fight to hold their ground. They care more about trying to convince people that gun ownership is a God-given right and twisting the Second Amendment to protect AR-15s than saving human lives. It's pretty gross.
The Second Amendment does say that "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." But the same people who quote that forget that it starts, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State..."
You are probably not in a militia. Even if you are, the Second Amendment gives legislators a clear path to regulate guns and gun ownership.
I'm not even sure a new law on gun restrictions would do any good. Many of the mass murderers have wielded guns they purchased legally and would still have been able to own after any new law passed.
I do agree with the vast majority of Americans that real background checks should be required before any firearm is purchased. If you drive a school bus, you need a special license. I had a local, state and FBI background checks to adopt an orphan from Ethiopia. If I can do it to adopt, you can go through a little hassle to buy a powerful weapon.
It wouldn't change life for most gun owners very much. And that's a good thing. Most gun owners are law-abiding and respect the right and privilege of owning a firearm. Maybe we can close the holes in our filters a little bit and keep people a little safer.
Those on the left don't bargain in good faith after these events, either. We need new leaders. We need people who seek a common goal rather than political points.
Centuries ago, they knew how to come together to survive. Today, we would rather die on opposite sides of the aisle.
Instead of praying for the next round of shooting victims, pray instead for leaders who will put away partisanship and pride and seek meaningful solutions.
Our survival is at stake. We will make it if we work together.