BUSH: Merry Christmas? That depends on where you are

On Tuesday, the people of Ethiopia were among the last to say "Merry Christmas" or "Melkam Gena" if you are fluent in Amharic.
One of the strangest things we learned about the culture of our adopted child was that Ethiopia uses a version of the Julian Calendar instead of the Gregorian Calendar like most of the rest of the world. Because of this, they celebrate Christmas on the day we recognize as January 7.
If you think it is weird that Ethiopians celebrated Christmas this Tuesday, wait until you find out when their new year begins - and you really won't believe what year it is there.
While the headlines in America sound a lot like 2003, it is actually still 2012 in Ethiopia. It won't be 2013 there until Sept. 11.
The Ethiopian Coptic Calendar is similar to the Julian Calendar that features 12 thirty-day months and one month that is normally five days - but it will have six days for a leap year. That's why all of the tourist trap shops in Ethiopia have shirts that welcome you to a country with 13 months of sunshine.
Christmas isn't just on a different day in Ethiopia. The way they celebrate wouldn't remind you much of the Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer version we recognize here.
A Christmas celebration in Ethiopian custom usually consists of a fast on the day before Gena. Then on Christmas day, most adorn themselves in white clothes and a sash called a shamma and head to early mass – a three-hour church service in the Ge’ez language that is endured by a crowd of constantly standing parishioners. It begins at 4 a.m. and in Addis Ababa, the services at St. George's Cathedral are broadcast over a loudspeaker, and you have to be a better sleeper than I am to continue your slumber through the noise downtown.
Christmas in Ethiopia doesn’t feature Black Friday or Cyber Monday or Empty Bank Account Thursday, like it does in America. Children sometimes receive a small treat and a gift of some clothes. But Christmas there is for fasting, mass and a feast afterward.
Wealthy people often share a small feast with the less fortunate and then enjoy a large feast for themselves. Many times, the celebration includes a roasted sheep. Often, when residents of Addis Ababa purchase a sheep from a herd in the median of a busy highway, they will use public transportation, such as a taxi, van or bus, to get the animal home, where it will eventually meet its final destiny. And you thought that guy who made small talk on the bus each morning was annoying.
I’ll never forget my son’s face when we toured the state-run orphanage for boys when we were in Addis Ababa in June of 2011. The Kolfe boys – almost 300 of them – were getting ready to have a nice meal. We toured their dorm area, and when we came out, we were near the entrance to the kitchen. That's when we saw a sheep’s recently removed horns and hooves on the ground.
Blake asked, “Why did they kill that sheep, Dad?”
“It’s called dinner, son,” I laughed. A little lamb can provide good protein for boys who don’t get a lot of meat in their diet.
Christmas is different in Ethiopia. We try to keep Dawit in touch with his culture in some ways, but I think he prefers American Christmas. He loves getting a lot of presents and eating a dinner you don't have to kill before you cook it.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.