BUSH: Merry Christmas? That depends on where you are

On Tuesday, the people of Ethiopia were among the last to say "Merry Christmas" or "Melkam Gena" if you are fluent in Amharic.

One of the strangest things we learned about the culture of our adopted child was that Ethiopia uses a version of the Julian Calendar instead of the Gregorian Calendar like most of the rest of the world. Because of this, they celebrate Christmas on the day we recognize as January 7.

If you think it is weird that Ethiopians celebrated Christmas this Tuesday, wait until you find out when their new year begins - and you really won't believe what year it is there.

While the headlines in America sound a lot like 2003, it is actually still 2012 in Ethiopia. It won't be 2013 there until Sept. 11.

The Ethiopian Coptic Calendar is similar to the Julian Calendar that features 12 thirty-day months and one month that is normally five days - but it will have six days for a leap year. That's why all of the tourist trap shops in Ethiopia have shirts that welcome you to a country with 13 months of sunshine.

Christmas isn't just on a different day in Ethiopia. The way they celebrate wouldn't remind you much of the Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer version we recognize here.