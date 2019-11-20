People across multiple social media platforms ridiculed South Dakota on Monday.
Typically, South Dakota isn't a trending topic on Twitter or featured in Facebook posts. But the state spent about $450,000 on a Minnesota-based advertising agency to create an anti-meth campaign. If you liked the way they used the first $450,000, wait until you see what they do with the other $1 million built into the contract.
Gov. Kristi Noem isn't someone who plays checkers. She has mastered three-dimensional chess. You thought you saw a debacle Monday. What you saw is a master plan coming together. Noem saw all of the jokes and posts the "Meth, We're on it" campaign announcement faced and she had only one comment.
"Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness. So I think that's working," she said on the social media platform where both the state and meth were trending Monday evening.
As editor of this newspaper, I am going to borrow the idea from Gov. Noem. I really want to get people to start talking about the Journal. From now on, we are going to include obscenities in every headline. I don't mean Beetle Bailey "$&*!()#!*" obscenities either. We're going for the full foul-mouthed effect.
Several politicians have started this trend. Think about the number of Democratic presidential candidates who have incorporated obscenities into campaign statements and speeches this year. No one loves a four-letter tirade more than President Trump. He has dropped more than a few on Twitter himself.
You have free articles remaining.
I can't wait to see how many calls we get when we start using George Carlin's seven magic words in every edition. The buzz would be incredible.
On second thought, I have known other people who used curse words in their newspapers. It didn't go well. I was also always taught that if you had an adult vocabulary, you didn't need to use adult language. I think we will learn from others' mistakes and maintain our editorial standards here.
Coming from a state government that only five years ago commissioned a campaign called "Don't Jerk and Drive," you would think that those involved in a project designed to slow the explosion of meth addiction and arrests would exercise caution. They chose a different direction.
If drawing attention to the campaign was the goal, implying that the entire state was on meth certainly accomplished it. Maybe that shouldn't have been the only goal. If the goal is to motivate the state to pull together to fight an epidemic, it will take more than awareness.
Honestly, I have no problem with taking drastic actions to slow meth use across the state. The idea that we are all in the fight together is a good way to attack the problem. I don't agree that there is no such thing as bad publicity. When the state is mocked from news sites across the country — and even in London's The Guardian — I wouldn't start hanging the "mission accomplished" banner at the Governor's Mansion just yet.
But a bad start doesn't mean you can't finish strong. Actions still speak louder than words — even words that imply you're on meth. The actions state and local governments take over the next several months will say a lot more about how seriously we are taking the campaign about slowing the use and production of meth than the roll out of a poorly conceived ad program.