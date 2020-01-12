BUSH: New partnership will increase coverage of state legislature

If anyone tells you what they would do at a newspaper and they reference a time period of more than a few years ago, don't listen. You might as well talk about riding magical unicorns to deliver the newspaper if you want to compare what is happening now to even 10 years ago.

The way every newspaper that isn't located in a state capital covers legislative actions has changed over the years. Newspapers used to be able to send a staff member to cover the state's lawmakers. When corporations began purchasing groups of newspapers, those groups would often share one reporter. Then most newspapers began to rely on wire services to cover actions at the State Capitol.

For the past year or so, the Journal has tried to keep a finger on the pulse of Pierre from afar and report remotely on stories that affect our readers. We will still have some staff reports, but this year we joined the Community News Service and helped them expand their product. Many weekly newspapers and some smaller daily news products have pitched in to pay Dana Hess to report on the state legislature. Due to the expense, they could only afford to keep him on the beat for four of the eight weeks during the session.