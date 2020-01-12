BUSH: New partnership will increase coverage of state legislature

It's fun to solve a problem every now and then.
Thanks to some solid partnerships, we have found a solution to covering state government in Pierre during the legislative session.
Problems are easy to identify. If I ever have trouble finding them, I always know I have our readers to help me out with "friendly" calls and emails. If they fail, a few minutes at home with my wife and kids will be all the help I need to find a lot of problems.
One that affects people across the country is access to state legislatures. Covering the local board and commissions is tougher than it used to be, but most newspapers still get it done. Covering Congress has become a product of national wire services as almost no local or regional newspaper or chain can afford to have a member of the newsroom in Washington D.C. The Daily Oklahoman in Oklahoma City has stopped sending a beat reporter on road trips with their local NBA team because the costs are hard to justify when those same dollars could do a lot more at home.
With shrinking budgets, all newsrooms face tough decisions every day. For everything you do, there may be another thing left undone. The reporters are as talented as ever. The tools available to reporters continue to improve. There just aren't enough of them to do it all anymore. Priorities separate good news products from bad ones.
If anyone tells you what they would do at a newspaper and they reference a time period of more than a few years ago, don't listen. You might as well talk about riding magical unicorns to deliver the newspaper if you want to compare what is happening now to even 10 years ago.
The way every newspaper that isn't located in a state capital covers legislative actions has changed over the years. Newspapers used to be able to send a staff member to cover the state's lawmakers. When corporations began purchasing groups of newspapers, those groups would often share one reporter. Then most newspapers began to rely on wire services to cover actions at the State Capitol.
For the past year or so, the Journal has tried to keep a finger on the pulse of Pierre from afar and report remotely on stories that affect our readers. We will still have some staff reports, but this year we joined the Community News Service and helped them expand their product. Many weekly newspapers and some smaller daily news products have pitched in to pay Dana Hess to report on the state legislature. Due to the expense, they could only afford to keep him on the beat for four of the eight weeks during the session.
When we talked to the South Dakota Newspaper Association about joining the group, we inquired about covering more weeks. After some discussion, the Journal joined the SDNA in funding three additional weeks of coverage from Pierre. That partnership will make the coverage available to all newspapers that subscribe to the service for all of the weeks that Hess is in Pierre.
It wasn't a small investment, but it was important.
As Freedom Forum CEO Gene Policinsky said, "Government officials will not always act in the best interest of citizens. Without a free press to be a watchdog, there really are no restraints."
More information is better. Residents need to know what is being considered if they are to have a chance to influence votes from their representatives.
So what can readers expect? Hess will file multiple stories each day. After the morning session, we should receive a story or two depending on the activity of the day. After the afternoon session, he will file more stories to wrap-up important votes or actions each day.
The 2020 session begins this week and we are excited to be able to bring this coverage to our readers each day. We can't solve every problem. But we want Journal readers to know, that we are doing everything we can to make the newspaper an important part of the day for residents in the Black Hills.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.