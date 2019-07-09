Working in a newsroom is like riding an emotional roller coaster.
Some days you feel like Bob Woodward or Carl Berstein. Other days you feel like J. Loy "Pat" Maloney.
I would assume that most newspaper readers know about the Watergate writers made famous in "All the President's Men."
I bet the number of people familiar with Maloney is smaller.
Maloney was the managing editor of the Chicago Tribune. That's a good job today and most days. On Nov. 3, 1948, it probably wasn't the best title to have on a business card.
That was the day after the Tribune ran the unfortunate headline, "Dewey defeats Truman."
About 150,000 copies went out in the first edition that was corrected before the second printing began.
Hundreds of radio stations were reporting the same news. Everyone was convinced that Thomas Dewey would have an easy time beating the less popular Harry S. Truman thanks to a difficult economy weighing down Truman's chances.
One famous radio announcer, H.V. Kaltenborn, even told listeners that Dewey was behind, but he would inevitably catch up and win. Polls told him that. Life magazine had just carried a cover story proclaiming Dewey "The next President of the United States."
No one remembers those people who were on the same side of history as the Tribune headline writers.
In my first few weeks in Rapid City, there has been only one thing that I have found that I really don't like.
On my drive to work every morning, I am greeted with a bronze statue of Truman showing off that infamous front page. No one holds up a radio, whose announcers made the same error. No one puts up statues with Truman reading the wrong-headed Life magazine.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thanks to a printers' strike that forced early deadlines, Maloney had to make a tough call on that first edition headline. I can imagine the pressure that built during a presidential election. He didn't have complete results and the clock was ticking.
He made a call many others made. But his bad decision was recorded on newsprint. Like most newspaper errors that are brought to your attention, the one who points it out is rarely the one who initially found the mistake.
Truman might never have seen one of the first 150,000 copies of the Tribune from election night. Editors had changed the headline for subsequent press runs.
However, a couple of days after the election, some yokel just couldn't resist and handed Truman a copy of the Tribune with the now famous headline leaping off of the front page.
An opportunistic photographer captured the moment and history was made.
On the internet, television or radio, if you come back five minutes later and say you were wrong and announce the correct results, most people forget whatever incorrect thing you said before they go to bed.
If you print the same thing incorrectly in a newspaper, there will still be a bronze monument in downtown Rapid City commemorating the mistake for decades.
That Truman statue reminds me every morning that my goal, the only outcome my readers will accept, is complete and total perfection.
I was having lunch with a friend this week and he pointed out a small error in a huge publication the Journal had recently published. It wasn't mean-spirited. It was just something he had noticed.
I got to use one of my favorite lines, "You know, if that had been a term paper in college and that was the only mistake my professor found, I would take that grade." You can graduate summa cum laude with that level of near-perfection. But that doesn't stop people from bashing the newspaper for making mistakes.
No newsroom will ever be perfect, but I promise you that the daily reminder of one of the most embarrassing mistakes in newspaper history inspires me to do my best every day.