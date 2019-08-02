How you do something is determined in part by how you try to do it.
Jake Tapper and CNN wanted the second Democratic debates to be good reality television. He also wanted to be seen as a good moderator.
Neither happened.
Moderators are like referees in sports. If you can remember who they were when the event ends, they did a bad job.
If Tapper were editing this column, it would have ended two paragraphs ago.
It isn't all his fault. Putting 10 people on stage at a time is a recipe for failure. Tapper could have used his own judgment to let candidates finish answers, but that wasn't the choice he made.
Instead, the debate consisted of a 150-word convoluted question to a candidate and the answer, "Well, Jake..."
"Sorry, your time is up," Tapper interrupts.
Replay that scenario dozens of times, and you have a fair recap of this week's debates.
Tapper's questions weren't insightful. He and the planners saw that Kamala Harris attacking Joe Biden and Julian Castro attacking Beto O'Rourke brought traction to the first debates, so Tapper tried to start scuffles.
I kept expecting him to tell Castro that Tulsi Gabbard said he orders mild salsa at restaurants or tell Joe Biden that Bill DeBlasio said he could take him in a fight behind the skating rink.
Like all electronic media, he sunk to style over substance.
If you want to know how things are going for the Democrats with the early debates, Marianne Williamson is being treated as a credible candidate. That is proof that only serious candidates should be allowed on the stage for debates. If you can't raise the necessary funds to run a successful race or if you don't have polling of at least double figures at this point in the process, you have no chance to win. Why allow also-rans to take up space and waste time that could be given to candidates with real electoral heft?
Granted, Williamson has a great resume for a presidential candidate. She is a spiritual teacher who once inspired Oprah Winfrey. You know, just like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
She also ran a failed congressional campaign in 2014, but she was endorsed by Kim Kardashian, and Alanis Morissette wrote a song for her campaign.
Williamson did well Tuesday night pointing out the problems of racial disparity in America in 2018, but she goes too far in demanding reparations for slavery. It has been more than 150 years since slavery ended. Even if you agree in principle with reparations, who gets them? What mechanism repairs the damage slavery did? Rather than worrying about reparations, we should be worrying about continuing the work of civil rights leaders of the 1960s and beyond and creating a society where racial disparity in states and communities can't be seen in tax funds received or the quality of schools. Flint should have similar water quality to other Detroit suburbs. Inner-city schools should have similar opportunities for students as their suburban neighbors. Those are real reparations.
But Williamson being seriously considered is wrong for many better reasons than supporting reparations.
She once said that the government shouldn't tell anyone what to do with their bodies. Not on issues like abortion or even vaccines.
Being pro-polio or pro-measles is an interesting position. Who cares about science when you have love?
Williamson was the roommate of Laura Dern, before she began running from velociraptors, and once lived in a commune inside a geodesic dome where she raised vegetables.
She is a lot closer to Pauly Shore than Teddy Roosevelt. But because the Democrats let every candidate who ever suffered through the loss of a pet cat have a spot on their early debate stages, we get to hear about how Williamson will love Trump to death and solve the world's problems through her politics of love. I don't think we are quite ready for a utopia yet, so perhaps Democrats should focus on candidates who have rational policy platforms and a better chance to win the nomination than they do to win the Powerball Lottery.