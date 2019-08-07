The Electoral College may soon fall out of favor with Republicans.
After the last Presidential election where Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College to Donald Trump, Republicans enjoyed the grand bargain that yields outsized voting power to rural states and keeps big blue urban areas from selecting a president.
Reading the Texas tea leaves, it appears that some members of Congress there see the traditionally red state becoming a lot more purple. If that is true, it could make the Electoral College a math problem for the GOP.
Both of Texas' senators are Republicans. State-wide races have been friendly to Republicans for decades. It has been 10 presidential elections since Democrats won the state's Electoral College votes. It has been longer than that since a Democrat won a Senate race in Texas.
Currently, 23 of the state's 36 representatives are Republicans. Now four of those 23 have announced they won't be seeking re-election -- including Will Hurd, the only black Republican in the House of Representatives.
So why are so many Republicans in the Texas delegation choosing not to seek re-election?
There can be a lot of reasons, but the leading concern seems to be the trend of Democrats gaining ground in suburban areas. Of the four stepping down, three of them fit that mold. Mike Conaway is from the Midland/Odessa district, so I wouldn't expect a Republican to have a lot of trouble there. Conaway seems to be leaving Congress because he is losing several leadership positions. His re-election wasn't in question. He won by a huge margin in 2018 when other GOP Congressman struggled against the Blue Wave.
But Reps. Hurd, Kenny Marchant and Pete Olson are all avoiding what would be very difficult bids for re-election in suburban areas.
Sometimes discretion is the better part of valor.
If those three districts are trending toward Democrats for 2020, President Donald Trump will have a tough time winning a second term. Urban areas in Texas have always trended blue, but the vast rural and suburban vote has been solidly in the GOP camp. In the most recent senate race, Ted Cruz needed a lot of help to fend off Beto O'Rourke. If the 38 Electoral votes from Texas would have flipped in 2016, Trump would have only defeated Hillary Clinton 266-265.
Losing Texas would mean that Trump couldn't lose any other state and win a second term.
Just because four Republicans are retiring at one time doesn't mean Texas will turn blue or that Democrats will win those seats, but if the alarm bells aren't ringing at GOP headquarters, they should be.
The Electoral College is the only thing that matters in the race for the White House and losing its grip on a big red state like Texas would mean trouble for years to come for Republicans.