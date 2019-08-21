Serving in Congress has changed a lot over the past few decades.
The internet — and especially social media — has made it almost impossible for public people to have private lives. That is especially true when you are a politician. Social media has given people access to politicians — or at least the staffers who manage their accounts online — that they never had before. People know everything their representatives do, and they have more channels than ever to complain about it.
I think that faux interaction has caused the political pendulum to swing in a far more purely partisan direction than ever before. Ronald Reagan used to have a drink and enjoy the company of Tip O'Neill. Both men would be criticized for that today, but they would each tell you how much that private relationship helped them accomplish things for the country.
I worked for a Democratic congressman from Oklahoma in 1993 after I graduated from college. Before the state became a bright red spot on the political map, Oklahoma had Democrats and Republicans. Local elections tended to be owned by Democrats. National elections went to Republicans. Oklahoma Democrats were a strange group. Most Oklahoma Democrats were more conservative than Republicans from other states. During the Bill Clinton era, the state began a rapid reddening where conservative rural Democrats began registering as Republicans.
Believe it or not, the same people who left the Democratic Party because Bill Clinton had inappropriate extra-marital dalliances now unfailingly support Donald Trump.
Regardless, the business model of a representative has changed a lot in the hyper-partisan age of conservative Republicans calling each other RINOs and people on the left who accuse Nancy Pelosi of not being liberal enough.
I had the privilege of speaking with Sound Dakota's only representative recently about just that, and he had an interesting insight into some of those changes.
"It used to be that you had to do something in Congress to be famous," Rep. Johnson said. "I don’t want to be critical of my colleagues, but some are less interested in getting things done and more interested in getting national media attention."
The Daily Caller ran an article last week pointing out that Johnson's position in Congress is diametrically opposed to other members.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent campaign finance report shows that very few of her donors are from her district.
Some of the other members famous for fighting with the president also show a smaller percentage of donations from their districts as well. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also receive a large percentage of their campaign funds from outside the district.
Obviously, these freshmen representatives have cashed in on the ongoing resistance to President Trump and his agenda. Every time he tweets about them, they are granted more time in front of cable television cameras and their financial support from across the country grows.
Rep. Johnson doesn't play that game. He has a different idea of what success in Congress looks like. Among freshman members, Johnson leads the way in the percentage of donations from his district — granted, the geographical size of his district is larger, but the number of people he represents is similar. Almost 95 percent of Johnson's campaign cash comes from the people who sent him to Washington, D.C., to represent them. That is a mirror image of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib who received less than 5 percent of their campaign cash from voters in their districts.
Johnson said he hopes that those donations are an indication of how the people he represents believe he is doing.
"I try to be a worker in Congress and not just make the circuit of national media outlets," Rep. Johnson said. "I want to be a workhorse and not a showhorse, and I think people recognize that. I think that is why we lead in local donations because people see the work we are doing."
My time in constituent services in a congressman's office made me believe that what he did for people in our district was important. In fact, Dave McCurdy was popular with voters until he helped launch the Democratic Leadership Council. As one of the leaders of that group, he was given the honor of seconding the nomination of Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in 1992.
It would be that foray away from serving his district and toward a national persona that would eventually cost him his election when he ran for a Senate seat against Jim Inhofe two years later. Inhofe's people actually drew devil horns on McCurdy while playing the video of him nominating Clinton in campaign ads.
I know McCurdy had to believe that he was doing something big by being an Oklahoma representative working on the national stage. Like Icarus, McCurdy flew just high enough for his wings to melt.
One day, Rep. Johnson may find a path pushing him into a leadership role on the national stage. Right now, South Dakota is better off because those we send to represent us are more concerned about representing people in South Dakota than gaining nation-wide notoriety.