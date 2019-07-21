I think if our readers could see the inner workings of the Journal newsroom, they would appreciate the product they receive even more than they do now.
More people need to see the process that happens every day to bring the Rapid City Journal to doorsteps all around the Black Hills. I have been impressed with the quality of the people who work in this building — and particularly those I work most closely with in the newsroom. I love the passion and professionalism of the reporters and our photojournalist. Our news meetings help develop stories from simple ideas to front-page news.
Questions are perfected. The point of view of each story and how to tell it completely are always a part of the discussion.
The editors carefully monitor how stories and headlines are worded. There is no need to sensationalize. The news sells itself.
Clickbait stories are tossed aside. Our readers deserve better.
You have free articles remaining.
If a story isn't ready, it gets pushed back to give the reporter time to get it right. If the timing of a story is important, the reporters push through obstacles to get it done.
The sports department features true professionals who know this area's athletes and coaches as well as anyone.
This newsroom is serious about serving our readers and our community.
It isn't incredibly unique. Many of the newsrooms I have worked in and worked with have had the same dedication to principles and procedures.
That's why the claims of being too liberal, too conservative or even fake news or so insulting to journalists. I'm proud to work with this dedicated team. If you watched the process that brings you the daily newspaper in print or online, I think you would be proud that your subscription supports people who care about the Black Hills and are willing to put in the hard work to serve the people here well.