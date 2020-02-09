BUSH: The schedule changes, the mission remains the same

Change is hard. Why wouldn't it be?

You are already doing what you want to do. Change means you won't be doing it that way anymore.

Some changes are harder than others. If you polled the Journal newsroom, I am sure they would vote to go back to the staff that was here 20 years ago that produced multiple editions of the same day's newspaper. One for the people who live 100-150 miles away and another for those closer to the office.

Restoring the team of photographers who accompanied a larger team of reporters would be a great change. It's unlikely, but in almost half a century of life, I've learned nothing is ever truly impossible.

Currently, our newsroom is a great team of people who still pursue the same mission with the same passion of the Journal newsrooms of years past. There are fewer of us pursuing it, but the goal remains the same.

Every cloud can have a silver lining. Some of these changes will help the Journal newsroom complete that mission.

We are about to announce a new member of our staff to fill a vacancy. You've probably noticed that we have entered into a partnership with former Journal photographer Johnny Sundby and his team to help provide incredible photos from news events in the area.