BUSH: The schedule changes, the mission remains the same

Change is hard. Why wouldn't it be?
You are already doing what you want to do. Change means you won't be doing it that way anymore.
Some changes are harder than others. If you polled the Journal newsroom, I am sure they would vote to go back to the staff that was here 20 years ago that produced multiple editions of the same day's newspaper. One for the people who live 100-150 miles away and another for those closer to the office.
Restoring the team of photographers who accompanied a larger team of reporters would be a great change. It's unlikely, but in almost half a century of life, I've learned nothing is ever truly impossible.
Currently, our newsroom is a great team of people who still pursue the same mission with the same passion of the Journal newsrooms of years past. There are fewer of us pursuing it, but the goal remains the same.
Every cloud can have a silver lining. Some of these changes will help the Journal newsroom complete that mission.
We are about to announce a new member of our staff to fill a vacancy. You've probably noticed that we have entered into a partnership with former Journal photographer Johnny Sundby and his team to help provide incredible photos from news events in the area.
Changing our print schedule from seven to five days will also free up time reporters were using to finish up a print product and use that time to do more reporting. More local news is always better.
There will be two days without a printed Journal in your driveway. But that doesn't mean you won't have a local product. We will continue to do our electronic edition every day. It is a replica of the newspaper that will always be delivered seven days a week.
It will have local, state and national news, just like a printed newspaper would. The content at www.rapidcityjournal.com will always be updated. All print subscribers have access to the replica edition. The registration process is simple if you just click the e-edition link on the top, left-hand side of the web page. If you have trouble getting registered, simply call 605-394-8300 Option 0, or email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com and someone will help with the process.
Former New York Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. helped lead the Gray Lady's transformation from a newspaper to a multi-media news source. He said, "Newspapers cannot be defined by the second word—paper. They’ve got to be defined by the first word — news.”
Whether the printed Journal is delivered five or seven days a week, we are committed to one goal, reporting about the people and events in the Black Hills all day, every day. One friend asked me if reporters work 24/7 now with news breaking overnight and on weekends and holidays. I joked that sometimes it feels like we are on call 25/8.
Obviously, that is impossible. But when the ink gets in your blood, whether you cut printing days, have a smaller staff or face other challenges, serving your readers well is the only acceptable outcome.
As the leader of the Journal newsroom, I can assure you that this team is committed to doing whatever it takes to inform, enlighten and entertain our readers. Some of those readers are subscribers. Others pick up a paper from a rack or dealer. Some visit our website. Others follow us on social media.
The world is changing. The Journal is changing.
What will never change is our endless pursuit of the mission of delivering the news of the Black Hills to our readers in every way we can.
Thank you for your support of the Journal. You make achieving that mission possible.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.