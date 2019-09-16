I have a soft spot for teams that play hard even when wins are hard to come by.
I've been on good teams and teams that weren't as good. It is a lot easier to go to practice and watch film when the scoreboard is going in your favor.
Rapid City Christian has lost four straight games to start the season. They have scored one touchdown. Most people would understand if they got frustrated and it affected their effort.
But that wasn't what happened Friday night when Wall came and made Homecoming a little less fun. The Comets lost 42-0 but they never quit. They had a chance to take a lead but a field goal was blocked. The Eagles rolled in for their first score of the game after that. The Comets threatened again only to be turned away again. Then the Eagles scored again.
Even without many breaks going their way, the Comets had the ball in Eagle territory as the half wound down. Wall got the ball to start the second half but the Comets forced a turnover.
It wasn't long before Wall took over. Rapid City Christian doesn't have a lot of depth and you could tell they got tired. That wasn't a surprise to Coach Ron McLaughlin.
In the program, he told fans, "This will be an athletic team that lacks experience.We are excited to see what God does with/through this team."
That brings us to my favorite part of the evening. David Greni is a senior leader on the team. He isn't just a leader on the field. He was asked to lead the two teams in prayer after the game. One of the things he prayed was for God to let this team have some success this season.
I've been there. I have played on teams and coached teams where some divine intervention would be appreciated.
But after the game, Coach McLaughlin told his team they did have success. No, the scoreboard didn't do a good job of displaying their success. That zero was big and bright under the home side.
But their coach was proud of their effort. He saw the improvement they had made during a week in practice and he was excited to see what happened when the team on the other sideline wasn't as talented as Wall.
"Heads up! You have a lot to be proud of. That is a really good football team," Coach McLaughlin told the Comets after the game. "They are a well-coached team and you guys hung with them."
He reminded his team that Monday is a fresh start. McLaughlin is going to use the film study to point out the good things the team did Friday night so they can build on them.
There was nothing but positive energy after the game. McLaughlin didn't care what he saw on the scoreboard. He is more interested in what he saw in his players.
"I'm proud of you guys," he said. "You represented yourself well on your homecoming. You should be proud of yourself."
No one ever makes a plan to lose a game - certainly not four in a row - but only one team can win on the scoreboard. I don't see any way this Comet team doesn't win a game or two this year with the talent they have and effort they show.
I do know this; no matter what the scoreboard says, these guys are winners.