The disparity was striking.
I saw a friend Monday at the Memorial Walk in honor of the children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School in the early 1900s. She was with her granddaughter. The first thing she did was tell me her granddaughter's name.
A name is basic identity. A name makes you recognizable.
As the names of the children who died at the former boarding school were read, I was struck by how many of them died nameless. They are forever known as "unknown child" or "male child" instead of carrying their own and their family's name to the grave with them.
Several times, the only way their lives are ever counted is because a doctor at the school made a note in a daily journal that a child had died.
It was a devastating and dehumanizing practice.
They weren't unnamed or unknown. The willingness to bury them in this way sheds a light on how they were viewed before they died.
We do the same thing with groups today. Without nameless groups of people racism and discrimination would be hard to proliferate.
It is easy to harbor bad feelings toward Native Americans. But it is much harder to hate a man whose name you know who works with you every day at the office. You know him. You see who he is and know about his family and his life. You know his name.
It is easy to hate immigrants, but it is much more difficult to hate the women from another country who go to church with you. You spend time with them. You worship with them. They are no longer immigrants. You know their names.
Every black person you see on the street has a name. Every homeless person does too. All of us do.
Hate is almost impossible once you stop classifying people in nameless, faceless groups.
We can't go back in time to prevent those children from dying nameless. However, we can do better by not allowing people in Rapid City to live nameless lives today.