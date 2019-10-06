Lysa Allison doesn't know where somewhere is.
What she knows is that "somewhere" is where about 40 homeless men in Rapid City will be sleeping this winter because there is no room for them at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. For months, Allison, the executive director of Cornerstone, has been warning everyone who will listen that the facility will no longer house residents beyond the building's capacity.
With less than 60 beds, the mission has allowed as many as 140 people to take shelter when the weather became extreme. She said the board decided this year that practice was simply too dangerous for the people who stay at Cornerstone and the staff charged with keeping them safe.
"We literally had to step over sleeping people to get from one area to another," Allison said. "We were very lucky that nothing happened because I don't know how we would have gotten everyone out safely."
Cornerstone was never meant to be long-term housing. Residents are given 30 days to find a job. They receive an additional 60 days to save money and sharpen their budgeting skills prior to moving on to independent living if they are making appropriate progress.
Cornerstone benefits from the support of the community. They receive a few grants, some money from the city each year, and the Rapid City Police Department, fire department and Pennington County Sheriff's office are all great partners supporting the mission. But the bulk of the funds to house about 100 people a day and feed 500 meals a day come from residents who make small contributions each month or others in the city who can donate a little more. Most of the evening meals are provided by area church groups. Other food donations come from area restaurants, Feeding South Dakota and other resources.
"There are a lot of kind and generous people in Rapid City," said program volunteer Ron Johnsen. "That is the only way this agency can do everything it does."
You have free articles remaining.
At this point, there isn't much the mission can do for those who will find themselves on a waiting list and out in the cold this winter. They still have the original beds for men downtown and the women and children's facility on Fifth Street.
"Many people just assume that we will just do it again and make room," Allison said. "But we just can't do that safely so we won't. The liability is simply too great."
Cornerstone is the only permanent facility in western South Dakota that offers services to homeless people. A few have come and gone, and some temporary services are offered across the region, but no one else offers the services they do. That means people who need help often find their way to Rapid City.
"As soon as we expanded our Women's and Children's Home, five days later, we had 40 more women on a waiting list," Allison said. "I wish we had a way to take care of everyone, but we can't."
With a demand that is outpacing the supply, it will be a long cold winter for many homeless people in Rapid City. The Cornerstone Mission doesn't have a way to help. If someone else doesn't step up soon, lives could hang in the balance.
Allison said she believes the community can find an answer to its homelessness problem, but it will take a lot of commitment.
"Solutions can be found, but more commitment is needed to support the dialogue," she said. "For 37 years Cornerstone has been helping the homeless, but it simply cannot sustain the vast numbers any longer."