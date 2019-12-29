BUSH: This year was anything but boring

Say what you will about the past decade, but it hasn't been boring.
My dad worked the same two jobs for his entire adult life. He worked in maintenance at a frozen waffle plant and cleaned businesses after hours for more than four decades. I tend to be a "deep roots" guy myself, but I found myself in Augusta, Kan. when the decade began. I had been a publisher for more than two years and I was starting to understand what I was doing. In the past decade, I launched a weekly newspaper to fill a gap left by a newspaper that closed unexpectedly, merged that paper into two others to create a bigger, countywide newspaper, got promoted to a daily newspaper closer to my hometown and left that newspaper to come to South Dakota as the sun set on the decade.
During that time, we adopted a child from Ethiopia, and I ran for President as an official write-in candidate and received 48 votes. That may not be enough to get me on Mount Rushmore, but at least I can visit there anytime I want to.
It's been quite a ride.
I turned 40 near the beginning of the last decade. Now, 50 is right around the corner. Father Time is still undefeated because, even though I can still play basketball with my family, there are more snaps, crackles and pops than a box of Rice Krispies and sometimes I even get injured in my sleep.
I have lived in three states, working for two companies. At one time, my columns were nationally syndicated and I led two dozen newsrooms as a Publisher and Regional Editor. In the past 10 years, I have written more than 1,500 columns and covered at least that many sporting events. I have covered city councils in about 20 cities and written enough human interest stories to fill several volumes.
For the past six months, jut like the past decade and the decade and a half before that, every morning I have been challenged with the task of helping write the first rough draft of history. It seems like each of those days have greeted me with a new challenge that makes doing that a little more difficult. It isn't for the faint of heart, but thankfully my heart hasn't fainted yet.
On Dec. 31, 1999 I finished a year/decade/century by covering a news event at City Hall in Chickasha, Okla. where we watched an Oklahoma Sooner bowl game win led by South Dakota's own Josh Heupel as we hoped that all of the city's services didn't grind to a halt when the clock struck midnight. It was the biggest story for any non-story I ever covered. It's hard to write a headline that says, "It turns out everything was fine" but when catastrophe was possible, everything being fine was pretty newsworthy.
A year later, that Aberdeen native led the Sooners to a national title. Now he is in Florida as a head coach and I am in South Dakota. I bet he thinks he got the better end of that deal - at least during the winter. Sure, he is getting irrationally rich coaching 18-22 year olds who play a game and I am fighting uphill all day, every day trying to make sure we uphold the calling of writing that first rough draft of history.
I would love to have more money, but I wouldn't trade him jobs. It sounds crazy. Maybe it is. But no matter how hard it gets or how many uphill battles we fight, this is more than a job. It is a calling. Just like coaches, sometimes we have wins and other days bring losses. But when you reflect on the days, weeks, years and decades you see the difference you made.
More than that, you see the opportunities that still lie ahead to make memories that will still be important when the calendar reveals another decade fading into the rear view mirror. The past decade was anything but boring. Do you really think the next one will be?
I don't. If I have my way, I will be thinking back to this column and writing another one about all of the water that passed under life's bridges in those ten years. I hope the next decade has more good news than bad and we can all enjoy the memories together.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.