BUSH: This year was anything but boring

For the past six months, jut like the past decade and the decade and a half before that, every morning I have been challenged with the task of helping write the first rough draft of history. It seems like each of those days have greeted me with a new challenge that makes doing that a little more difficult. It isn't for the faint of heart, but thankfully my heart hasn't fainted yet.

On Dec. 31, 1999 I finished a year/decade/century by covering a news event at City Hall in Chickasha, Okla. where we watched an Oklahoma Sooner bowl game win led by South Dakota's own Josh Heupel as we hoped that all of the city's services didn't grind to a halt when the clock struck midnight. It was the biggest story for any non-story I ever covered. It's hard to write a headline that says, "It turns out everything was fine" but when catastrophe was possible, everything being fine was pretty newsworthy.

A year later, that Aberdeen native led the Sooners to a national title. Now he is in Florida as a head coach and I am in South Dakota. I bet he thinks he got the better end of that deal - at least during the winter. Sure, he is getting irrationally rich coaching 18-22 year olds who play a game and I am fighting uphill all day, every day trying to make sure we uphold the calling of writing that first rough draft of history.