Life comes at you fast.
A few months ago, my 12-year-old and I were sitting in Loud City cheering for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they beat Milwaukee, Memphis and Sacramento.
One of the blessings in my life has been that Dawit is a huge sports fan and he loves the Thunder. Thanks to his love for the Thunder, I was able to get him tickets to games for Christmas presents. He can't drive himself so I sacrificially volunteered to drive him the 30 minutes into downtown Oklahoma City for the games.
It was a tough job, but someone had to do it.
Loud City is the fun name for the cheap seats to make us all feel better for paying $6 for hot dogs that we ate in $15 seats about 100 feet above the action while others sat courtside.
Until last week, leaving the Thunder was one of the biggest concerns we had about moving to Rapid City. After recent events, something tells me Loud City might be renamed Empty City.
When Damian Lillard hit the long three-pointer to end the Thunder's playoff run in the first round this year, he famously waved goodbye to the Thunder as he celebrated the Trailblazers' victory.
Little did Thunder fans know that we should have been waving goodbye to the team, as well.
During the first wave of the NBA free agent season, Thunder fans felt safe that nothing major would happen to the team. They had no salary cap room to add any major pieces and all of the players were under multi-year contracts. There were rumors that the popular center Steven Adams might be traded in an attempt to utilize a smaller lineup but even that seemed unlikely. Not only did Adams stay on the team, he is the only player of note left on the team. It turns out that in today's NBA, no contract is secure.
Paul George was the first domino to fall. He and Kawhi Leonard got together and decided to join forces in Los Angeles for the Clippers. With Anthony Davis joining LeBron James and the Lakers, the Staples Center might be a fun place to hang out during the NBA season.
It became pretty apparent that the Thunder were burning the franchise to the ground to rebuild when Jerami Grant was traded away to Denver. The final shoe fell Thursday when Russell Westbrook's 11 years with the Thunder ended with a trade that sent him to play in Houston with former teammate James Harden.
At this point, I shoot three-pointers as well as anyone left on the Thunder and I also refuse to play defense so I am expecting a call to sign for the league minimum any day now.
It was a good run for Oklahoma City before the franchise decided to put two G League teams in the city instead of one NBA team and one developmental team. The kids playing in the Las Vegas Summer League better use this chance to improve because some of them will be playing a lot of minutes this winter.
In the decade since the Thunder moved to Oklahoma City, fans have been treated to: Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Serge Ibaka, Dennis Schroeder, and Steven Adams.
Through 2026, every player in who declares for the NBA draft will become the property of the Thunder thanks to multiple trades including at least two draft picks with some bringing as many as four new young players.
I don't think Chris Paul will stay in Oklahoma City after the Westbrook trade. He will probably be traded for more young players or draft picks too.
I'm sure the Thunder won't use all of those picks themselves. There are only so many seats on the bench.
Since many of the picks will be late in the first round, I would assume the management team will package some of those into lottery picks trying to restore the team to playoff and title contention sooner rather than later.
I feel bad for the rabid Thunder fans who filled the arena every night. I feel bad for the media outlets that cover the team. That content was just devalued for at least a couple of years.
All anyone can do now is trust the owners and managers of the team to rebuild a franchise that had two MVPs while they played in Oklahoma City (Durant and Westbrook) and one more who played there before he left (Harden).
As a displaced Thunder fan, it works out pretty well for me. I have players that I follow on several really good teams now. Golden State is no longer the undisputed power in the west and Toronto lost Leonard so they take a step back as well.
This free agency period has been anything but boring. The NBA will be fun to watch as all of these new superteams try to establish dominance.
The Thunder won't be anywhere near the playoffs unless they buy tickets. But at least some of our favorite former Thunder players will.