Every member of Congress, every Democrat, every Republican, in fact every American should condemn the language our president used on Twitter this weekend.
When Donald Trump is backed into a corner by news stories about things like Robert Mueller testifying before Congress, a friend of his facing charges of sex trafficking and raping young girls, and the national debt soaring above $22 trillion, he often uses an unrelated tweet storm to distract the press and public.
Sunday morning before golfing, Trump watched a Fox and Friends segment on four congressional freshmen who are challenging Speaker Nancy Pelosi. All four happen to be women of color with non-traditional names. All four are United States citizens. Three of the four were born here.
After the television segment, Trump sent out a message using the coded language of bigotry.
“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all),” President Trump said. “Now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
“Go back where you came from” is a racist trope that dates back generations. It is irredeemable and inexcusable.
This is no time to defend the President because you share a party affiliation or agree with him on many other issues. It is no time for Democrats to try to score political points. This is bigger than politics.
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York responded as every Republican in Congress should.
"While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad," the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong," she said Monday."It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country."
Permit me to tell a story.
When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, my son was a third grader. The Wednesday after the election, another boy approached him on the playground and said, “Now that Trump is President, all of the brown people have to go back where they came from.”
My son was devastated. He remembers being in Ethiopia before his adoption. At the time, he didn’t understand how his citizenship worked. He was truly worried that the election was going to mean he lost his family.
Of course, when his tears dried after telling us the story, we explained that no one can take away his citizenship and no one can take him from our family.
It’s pretty obvious how the other little boy’s family processed the meaning of the election.
But the sun seems to shine brighter after a storm. That’s true emotionally, as well as meteorologically.
One of the other boys in Dawit’s class heard about what had been said to him. That youngster wrote a letter to Dawit that restored my hope for humanity after the other had made me question it.
The handwritten note, with penmanship my grade school teachers only wish I would have had, was one of the most sincere and kind messages I have ever read from a third grader – or anyone else for that matter.
“I’m sorry that kids said hurtful things to you and told you that you would have to go back to your own country,” he wrote. “If I would have heard them I would have told them they were wrong and to be quiet.”
He went on to say, “I want you to know that I am your friend and am always here to help.”
He signed his note, “Your friend, Jake.”
Sunday, it wasn’t a misguided fan of President Trump using words reserved for bigots. The President said it himself. Three of those women were born in America. Going back where they came from would mean staying in America. It is understandable that Trump would worry about whether or not their home country's government functions.
Trump should apologize, but he won’t. I’m not sure if he can. As he is prone to do, Trump doubled down on his position Sunday night and Monday morning. If there was ever a time not to do that, it is after a tweet telling four women of color to go back where they came from.
Deflection and distraction won’t work this time.
Republicans meet to discuss why they can’t win over minorities. Language like this makes a difference. Trump’s attack on people of color who weren't born in this country using the language of racists was a direct attack on my family.
If only elected members of Congress had the courage of a third grade boy, the world would be a better place.
It isn’t partisan. It isn’t political. This is about right and wrong.
The President was wrong to use those words Sunday. It is equally wrong to defend him or ignore those comments.