I think it is important to remember that Robert Mueller has served this country in many ways in his distinguished career. However, Mueller was never the fifth Beatle.
Many in the media and public were very bored with Robert Mueller's performance on Wednesday. It sounded like the kids on Dick Clark's American Bandstand who reviewed new songs by saying they loved the music but they just couldn't dance to it.
Chuck Todd of NBC worried about the optics of Mueller's testimony. President Donald Trump — whose opinion on the matter could contain a minor bias — said the special counsel did a bad job in his testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. Even filmmaker Michael Moore criticized Muller for looking old and frail.
Believe it or not, a lot of important news comes from mostly boring hearings and meetings.
When I was covering a meeting in Sturgis to decide whether or not to provide ambulance service to people outside the city limits, it would have been great for my story if the mayor would have interrupted the comments by residents and campground owners and channeled Jack Nicholson.
Imagine how much better my story would have performed online if I would have had a video of Mayor Mark Carstensen leaping to his feet and screaming, "You can't handle the truth!"
Instead, the elected officials and affected individuals delivered something different. They were cordial. They were thoughtful. They were helpful. People really just sat there and exchanged ideas and tried to find a fair solution. Boring!
According to the electronic media, this is how Wednesday's should have looked.
An aging Robert Mueller enters the arena, still reeling emotionally from the brutal slaughter of his family at the hands of a cruel emperor.
Doors to the arena open and Donald Trump releases hungry tigers to attack Mueller. Huge secret service agents wearing only loincloths and armed with swords and spears enter the arena and approach the special counsel. After Mueller single-handedly kills all of the tigers and his human attackers, he flings his weapons toward Donald and Ivanka Trump in their box seats and screams to those in the gallery, "Are you not entertained?"
I hate to be the grumpy old man telling kids to get off my lawn, but the advent of television news was the first nail in politics' coffin. It started with John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Style defeated substance. Those who watched the first televised presidential debate thought Kennedy won. Those who only listened preferred Nixon.
It was all about the optics. Those were the main critiques of Mueller on Wednesday. He looked old. He hadn't memorized the 448-page report. He didn't have a comedy routine worked out with pithy lines to drop at just the right moment.
He did say the sitting president's campaign met multiple times with a hostile foreign government that is still trying to affect our electoral process today. Mueller even said the president could be indicted once he left office. Those seem like important details.
Mueller won't win a rap battle, but he seems to have compiled a pretty fair and complete report for the American people. The fact that neither party got what it wanted makes me think he did a good job.
After another NBC anchor, Brian Williams, accused Muller of lacking excitement because of a "caffeine gap," former US Attorney Chuck Rosenberg helped clear things up.
"There is a difference between exciting and important," Rosenberg told the talking heads. "There are things that are exciting that are not important and there are this that are important that are not particularly exciting."
Mueller's testimony was important even though it wasn't a made for TV event. Maybe Robert Mueller will walk across a tightrope, jump a canyon on a motorcycle or be a contestant on Survivor in the future. That wasn't his job Wednesday.
As special counsel, he spent more than two years gathering facts. He presented those facts in a detailed report. He testified to a group of grandstanders Wednesday.
Mueller did his job. It isn't his fault if he didn't find what you wanted him to find or say what you wanted him to say. He left the process with both sides upset and his credibility still intact.
In that arena, that's a win — even if you weren't entertained.