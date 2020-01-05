BUSH: When going home means coming back

I only have one house but there are several places that feel like home.

Over the holidays, I went back to the church where I spent 25 years as a member. At one time, I knew every person in that church. I knew the “unassigned” seating chart during services. Sunday, my mom was late getting down to the service from her class and I was so worried that we were going to sit in the wrong place.

After being gone for 15 years, I couldn’t help but notice that about half of the people were new. I still saw longtime friends and people who feel like family, but some others have died, moved to new churches and some to new cities.

One old friend was a former NFL player who endured multiple concussions during his college and professional football career. I had covered him as the editor of my hometown newspaper. That same newspaper had to cover the story when he was arrested for forging prescriptions for pain pills after he moved back home to try to recover from head and back injuries that ended his career. He went from high school state championship games to the Super Bowl to a county jail. He has since recovered and rebuilt his life and even helps coach local football teams. It was great to see him at church with his family intact and his life going well. That may be the biggest win of them all.