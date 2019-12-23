BUSH: When you find out that Santa Claus is real

Just before the turn of the 20th Century the New York Sun wrote an editorial in response to a question from a child.
The famous line, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" was printed for the first time in September of 1897 in an editorial in the Sun that tried to convince a young girl that her friends were wrong about the jolly old elf being a figment of their imagination.
The premise is cute and the intentions were no doubt positive. But the editorial is simply wrong and, I think, misguided. The letter from the little girl said that her friends tell her there is no Santa Claus. Her father told her if it appeared in the pages of the Sun, it is true. So she asked the newspaper to tell her. So they proceeded to write an entire editorial in the newspaper that her father called the arbiter of truth and lied to her.
The editorial says in part, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished."
False. In fact, that is dangerously false.
There is no Santa, but Virginia is real. Santa doesn't exist but love, generosity and devotion do. So do faith, poetry and romance.
The beauty of Santa Claus not existing is that we don't need him. Both of my sons were kept in the Santa club for several years. They grew to believe that if they wanted a big ticket item for Christmas that only some fat guy pulled in a sleigh by flying reindeer could make it happen. The magic of Christmas was kept alive for them by keeping a fictional Santa alive in their minds.
That is what the editors of the Sun were trying to do for young Virginia. I get that. But since we pulled back the curtain at our house, I have enjoyed it much more as the boys realized that all of those magical Christmases came because a fat guy who goes to work at a newspaper every day in a Chevy Silverado and his wife made it happen. We didn't need someone to fly down from the North Pole to take a bite of that cookie after he came down a chimney in our homes that never even had a real fireplace.
I ate those cookies.
Just like the toys and cookies and everything else St. Nick gets credit for, the other societal joys the Sun extols are also up to us to create every day. Poetry isn't reliant on Santa. Far from it. Romance doesn't come from a misplaced faith in flying reindeer. We keep the eternal light of childlike faith and hope alive.
It doesn't take magic. It takes effort.
So no Virginia, there is no Santa Claus. Neither are the fairies real that the Sun told you danced upon your lawn.
But poetry, romance, hope and love are real. You make them real. I guess in that way Santa Claus is real, because you are real.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.