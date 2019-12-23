BUSH: When you find out that Santa Claus is real

Just before the turn of the 20th Century the New York Sun wrote an editorial in response to a question from a child.

The famous line, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" was printed for the first time in September of 1897 in an editorial in the Sun that tried to convince a young girl that her friends were wrong about the jolly old elf being a figment of their imagination.

The premise is cute and the intentions were no doubt positive. But the editorial is simply wrong and, I think, misguided. The letter from the little girl said that her friends tell her there is no Santa Claus. Her father told her if it appeared in the pages of the Sun, it is true. So she asked the newspaper to tell her. So they proceeded to write an entire editorial in the newspaper that her father called the arbiter of truth and lied to her.