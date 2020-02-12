BUSH: Winning votes, breaking down barriers

I haven't lost faith in humanity.
I'm not entirely convinced that we will survive as a species long enough to achieve a society where each person is seen as an equal despite their skin color, religion or sexual orientation. One reason I don't think we will is that so many people don't even want that reality to exist. You don't often arrive at a destination you don't seek.
Yes, at the Iowa Caucuses where a woman proudly put her support behind Pete Buttigieg. Then she found out that he was homosexual and her support waned. She even asked for her card back — rescinding her support. The only thing that was really surprising about the exchange was that the woman didn't know that Mayor Pete was gay. Buttigieg is a mayor, a veteran, one of best read candidates to run for office and he is a married gay man.
Mayor Pete's sexual preference is the worst kept secret in political history. What's next? Will someone be shocked that Corey Booker reads books over the phone to Rosario Dawson? It's hard to believe that someone was politically active enough to participate in a caucus but still ignorant to the first page of the biography of the man she supported.
Ignorance isn't restricted to the Iowa caucuses.
Last Friday in an Education Committee meeting for the South Dakota House of Representatives, a question arose that missed the mark. Committee Chair Lena Greenfield (R-Doland) asked Rep. Shawn Bordeaux a question about his bill that would eliminate the use of nicknames and mascots that are offensive to Native Americans.
"Many of the schools have gone to animal names now," she said. "Do you think the animal rights groups will be offended by that?"
I wanted to believe that the representative hadn't just compared Native Americans to tigers, bulldogs and wildcats. But Rep. Bordeaux's answer seemed to indicate she had.
"No. I don't," Rep. Bordeaux said. "I don't think animals understand where the Native American community does understand when they are being made fun of, but thank you for the thought."
It's hard to believe in a state that has dealt with racial tensions with Native American residents for decades that a question like that could be offered by an elected official.
You have free articles remaining.
It's safe to say we haven't completely overcome discriminatory tendencies.
However, that doesn't mean we haven't made progress. When he ran for President more than 50 years ago, John F. Kennedy was called into question because he was a Catholic. Protestants wondered if JFK would be controlled by the Pope.
He even had to push hard to convince people he would be President first and Catholic second. By 2016, President Donald Trump gained popularity with those same evangelicals by adding Mike Pence — a self-described "born again evangelical Catholic" to his ticket.
The parallels of the youth of JFK and Buttigieg are interesting, but It is more interesting when you see their quotes answering their naysayers.
"I am not the Catholic candidate for president," Kennedy said during his campaign. "I am the Democratic party's candidate for president, who happens also to be a Catholic."
When Stephen Colbert announced that Buttigieg was the first openly LGBTQ candidate to win delegates for President, Colbert told him that wasn't necessarily his goal in running.
"I didn't set out to be the gay candidate or the gay President," Buttigieg said. "But I was also open about who I am and here we are."
Mormonism has been attacked in the past. Many called it a cult. But even when Mitt Romney said his faith led him to become the first Senator to ever vote for the conviction of a President of his own party in an impeachment trial, the fact that he was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints wasn't the basis of the attacks against him. Even people who questioned his faith did so because he voted against Trump, not because he was a Mormon.
Hillary Clinton lost, but she proved that women are viable candidates for President and Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are benefiting from the work she did to break through a glass ceiling. Barack Obama won two terms as a black man. It isn't hard to see a black President now. We have seen it for eight years.
I don't know if America is more ready for a gay man or a any woman as its Commander in Chief. I do know that historical biases against certain religious affiliations has diminished. We are far closer to black, white, gay and female candidates having a real chance to win a Presidential race than they were even in the recent past.
We haven't made it yet, but Martin Luther King Jr. was right when he said, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." That arc may be a lot longer than even MLK Jr. thought, but he was right about the trajectory.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.