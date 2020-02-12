BUSH: Winning votes, breaking down barriers

"I am not the Catholic candidate for president," Kennedy said during his campaign. "I am the Democratic party's candidate for president, who happens also to be a Catholic."

When Stephen Colbert announced that Buttigieg was the first openly LGBTQ candidate to win delegates for President, Colbert told him that wasn't necessarily his goal in running.

"I didn't set out to be the gay candidate or the gay President," Buttigieg said. "But I was also open about who I am and here we are."

Mormonism has been attacked in the past. Many called it a cult. But even when Mitt Romney said his faith led him to become the first Senator to ever vote for the conviction of a President of his own party in an impeachment trial, the fact that he was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints wasn't the basis of the attacks against him. Even people who questioned his faith did so because he voted against Trump, not because he was a Mormon.

Hillary Clinton lost, but she proved that women are viable candidates for President and Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are benefiting from the work she did to break through a glass ceiling. Barack Obama won two terms as a black man. It isn't hard to see a black President now. We have seen it for eight years.