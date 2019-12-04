The older I get, the more I appreciate Thanksgiving more than Christmas - at least the traditions.
Christmas is so expensive and demanding. I have to decorate. I have to buy presents. There are Christmas parties, parades, ceremonies and shows. Everything is rushed. Nothing is cheap. The religious importance of Christmas is obvious. The way we celebrate it has nothing to do with that.
Thanksgiving is just a long holiday weekend where you have at least one really good meal with your family or friends. You were going to eat lunch anyway - so the expense isn't that much greater. I'm not even one of those guys who eats the Thanksgiving meal and enjoys leftovers a half dozen times. I like food every day, not just once a year.
I also enjoy Thanksgiving for forcing us to count our blessings and realize how lucky we are. Yes, this year we had a blizzard right after the holiday. That wasn't an ideal scenario for holiday travel. But I've had bad Thanksgiving experiences when the weather was good.
When we lived in Oklahoma, we went to my wife's cousin's house each Thanksgiving Day. They lived in a nice neighborhood in Lawton, Okla. I guess the homes were so nice that they all started looking alike to us. Blake was about five and we stopped in front of a house and started unloading the car for a day of food and football watching. We got to the door and Blake just walked on in. I followed and those neighbor's were really nice people. Blake didn't recognize he was in the wrong house right away since we only see some of these family members once a year.
The family was having breakfast, still in their pajamas. We quickly made our exit with multiple apologies and uncomfortable laughs. We joke about the story every year. I know that family probably does too.
Another Black Friday after we had adopted Dawit, he made the holiday memorable, as well. We had a gas fireplace - which seemed like kind of a waste in central Oklahoma but would have been really handy to have during the blizzard when we lost power this weekend - and Dawit found the Black Friday newspaper. It had all of those great ads in it. They were all made of paper. He had easy access to a fireplace. His big brother and mother were still in bed when I went to work. Dawit was watching television.
According to the surveillance video, I was out the door for about eight minutes before Dawit burned carpet in the living room, his bedroom, and had quite a blaze going in the garage - thankfully on a concrete floor. That was another memorable holiday that left us with a lot to be thankful for.
You have free articles remaining.
This Thanksgiving weekend reminded us how lucky we are to have good friends to celebrate with when a trip home wasn't possible. We also became very thankful for the men and women who work through these huge storms to make life almost normal despite more than a foot of snow falling sideways aided by 40 to 60 mile per hour winds. Our power went out, but it didn't stay out. You don't feel grateful for electricity until you don't have it.
We also got to work a brief shift at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. We saw a lot of people who got a hot meal thanks to donors and volunteers. There were a lot of people I see around downtown sometimes. But there were also single dads with three young children and young families with four children. It isn't great that they had to come to a shelter for a Thanksgiving meal. But it is wonderful that a shelter was available for them in their time of need. Getting to help there with other incredible volunteers and people who make that happen every day was humbling and made it one of the best Thanksgivings I can remember.
Then I got back to my email and received an email from the Thanksgiving Scrooge of Rapid City. (I know there is more than one. We get a lot of emails.)
This particular emailer took issue with shopping locally since there are parking meters downtown now. For some reason they equated the parking meters with their tax money "going to the absurd shelter for the vagrants, bums, and indigent filth."
I don't know this person. I'm happy about that. What I do know is that they never spent a minute in a shelter like that either receiving help or spending time helping others. Because if they had, they would recognize that every person in that building - on both sides of the serving line - was made in the image of God. But for the grace of God, I could have been the guy bringing my two sons to the Cornerstone hoping for a holiday meal that I couldn't afford on my own.
Every person in the line was truly thankful. Every person who "sacrificed" their time to help had a better day because of it. I have had some good, bad and funny holidays. Sometimes we go to the wrong house, sometimes we have a few fires in the house and sometimes, there is a blizzard.
But making time to help others in a small way made a big difference in my holiday and hopefully some of theirs. Matthew 25 tells me that what I do for others is what I do for God. I would much rather spend my time serving someone lunch than calling them names.
If you spend your life looking for reasons to be mad, you will find them. If you look for reasons to be thankful, you will find those too. What are you searching for?