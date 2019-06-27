On behalf of the Hillenbrand family as well as the employees of Prairie Edge, Mitzi's Books, and the Shops at Main Street Square, I would like to thank the residents of Rapid City and the surrounding communities for the outpouring of condolences and support that we have received with the passing of our mentor and friend Ray Hillenbrand. I cannot begin to explain the comfort that it has brought to all of us by all of the acts of kindness that have been bestowed on us after the passing of this wonderful man.
It has been a real pleasure to have the opportunity to listen to the many wonderful stories about how Ray has impacted so many lives in the community.
Many of the tales have been from those who knew Ray on a very close and personal level, many other stories have been shared by people who had never met Ray, but still had stories about how the Main Street Square or maybe one of the other projects have brought some joy into their lives or the lives of their children or grandchildren. For those of us who were blessed enough to work for and with Ray on a daily basis, it means so much that others got to experience those same kindnesses that we were able to be a part of.
You have free articles remaining.
We feel that Ray's legacy will be something for all of us to share each time we see a group of kids, young or old, gathering to enjoy the refreshing waters of the fountain during these hot summer days, or the joy of watching skaters holding hands as they make their way around the ice when winter has set in for another holiday season. Whether you enjoy the setting for Movies Under the Stars or just gathering to watch another band play in the Square, it will be easy to see Ray in his bright yellow coat or one of his many vests walking through the Square, greeting everyone and picking up that stray piece of debris as he so loved to do.
Once again, a very deep and heartfelt thank you to all who shared so much of your memories with us. They will be with us for a long, long time to come.