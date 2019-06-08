Sadly, the position expressed by Lilias Jarding and the Clean Water Alliance are out of touch with the current paradigm regarding the mining industry. The half-truths, fearmongering and false narrative expressed in an op-ed piece in the May 28 Rapid City Journal cannot go unanswered.
Contrary to the op-ed’s narrative:
Mining is a partisan issue: In 2018, the South Dakota Democratic Party was the party of “No,” as their platform offered up, “opposition to the creation of new industrial-scale gold mines in the Black Hills” and “opposition to development of large-scale fossil fuel pipelines, fracking, and uranium mining” in the state of South Dakota.” The South Dakota Republican platform on natural resources and energy articulates, “Environment — We support the responsible use of our natural resources. Energy Development — We support private efforts to develop and utilize traditional, new, and renewable energy resources. Use of Public Lands — We support the responsible, multiple use of public lands.”
A simple check of the EPA website shows that the Homestake Mine is not and has never been on the EPA SuperFund list. In fact, the current operator, Sanford Underground Research Facility, has been recognized for its continuing efforts to clean up the water. “For the eleventh consecutive year, the South Dakota Science & Technology Authority's Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) has been recognized by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) with the Operation and Maintenance Wastewater Treatment Award.” While the Whitewood Creek area was contaminated from tailings from the Homestake Mine, it was the result of past practices originating before the turn of the century and would simply not be allowed today. The Whitewood Creek area has been remediated and released by the EPA.
Regarding the ongoing environmental cleanup at the Gilt Edge Mine, perhaps the most creative and best economic solution is to let the mineral resources pay for the cleanup and remediation. Allowing a mining company with over $10 billion in assets to assume the cleanup obligation, mine the resource, provide jobs and pay severance taxes, while being held to current water quality and environmental standards is a novel solution and a win-win for the region and the state.
And the cited gold mine spill in Colorado? The Gold King Mine near Silverton is a 100-year-old-plus abandoned mine which had never used cyanide, and the spill was actually caused by the EPA during a remediation project. To conflate this accident with current mining companies and current engineering practices is disingenuous at best and patently false.
South Dakota state and county officials continue to fulfill their responsibilities and recognize their role is to strike a balance between economic growth, property rights and reasonable environmental policy, all in the interest of public health and welfare. Perhaps the best example is in Lawrence County, where the Wharf Mine is an outstanding corporate neighbor which continues to make a significant annual economic impact on the region. From their 2018 report, the gold mine contributed $4.5 million into the state coffers in severance taxes, along with $40 million in local wages and state purchases.
You have free articles remaining.
Oversimplification, half-truths, and demagoguery along with this continuing false narrative regarding the current mining industry is disingenuous. The public and our elected representatives need to know the whole truth.
In short, I teach my mining engineering students that it is their responsibility as the future leaders in the mining industry to design solutions and solve problems according to the Engineers Creed, which says in part:
• To give the utmost of performance;
• To participate in none but honest enterprise;
• To live and work according to the laws of man and the highest standards of professional conduct;
• To place service before profit, the honor and standing of the profession before personal advantage, and the public welfare above all other considerations.
As engineers, we solve problems. But there is no engineering solution to the politics of “No.”