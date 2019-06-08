* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Bowron, a 40-plus year engineer and manager in the mining industry, has an MS in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines and is currently an instructor/Hull Professor in the Mining Engineering Dept. at the South Dakota School of Mines.