Four decades ago, salad greens did not come prewashed and torn in a convenient plastic bag. No. Lettuces arrived in their garden forms — fresh and beautiful, a bit muddy and in need of washing, tearing, draining, drying and crisping.

Coddling greens from crate to plate was a critical but crippling job which required standing in a soaked-apron before a 4-foot-deep stainless steel sink while elbow-deep in icy, finger-crippling water.

This greens-prepping job flat-out hurt. Line cooks hated it and considered it beneath them, leaving the work to be completed by the lowliest of the lowly.

Here, alone except for the skillet-rattling percussion of REO Speedwagon on the kitchen sound system, I met Ray Hillenbrand — or really, I met Ray Hillenbrand in the form of his beautiful daughter Gretchen. Gretchen — who could have been frolicking on a sandy beach, tanning on a yacht, or shopping Rodeo Drive — labored at the Firehouse’s most lowly, most thankless job.

And she did so with a smile of gentle, generous warmth on her face.

Just like her other siblings, Gretchen was instilled with an uncommon democratic value system, a Rapid City-rare system that was lovingly hand-polished to a lustrous patina by her father, Ray. Another privileged child, perhaps, would have benefited when her father made power calls to the restaurant owners, calls that helped seat her on a softer cushion, one top of the fray. I know that I could have.

But Ray didn’t do such things. Clearly believing that all human beings are created equal in a fundamental sense — the belief that certainly fueled all of his philanthropic work in the Black Hills — he was quietly proud to know that Gretchen was cleaning greens.

Wealth seldom whispers.

Ray’s wealth did. How fortunate we all are that Ray Hillenbrand whispered in our community.

Deb Wagman, a culinary journalist currently residing in Lawrence, Kan., lived in Rapid City for 30 years. She was production manager of the 1915 Firehouse Co. restaurant and afterward catered special occasion meals for area families, including the Hillenbrands.

