* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Deb Wagman, a culinary journalist currently residing in Lawrence, Kan., lived in Rapid City for 30 years. She was production manager of the 1915 Firehouse Co. restaurant and afterward catered special occasion meals for area families, including the Hillenbrands.