Four decades ago, salad greens did not come prewashed and torn in a convenient plastic bag. No. Lettuces arrived in their garden forms — fresh and beautiful, a bit muddy and in need of washing, tearing, draining, drying and crisping.
Coddling greens from crate to plate was a critical but crippling job which required standing in a soaked-apron before a 4-foot-deep stainless steel sink while elbow-deep in icy, finger-crippling water.
This greens-prepping job flat-out hurt. Line cooks hated it and considered it beneath them, leaving the work to be completed by the lowliest of the lowly.
Here, alone except for the skillet-rattling percussion of REO Speedwagon on the kitchen sound system, I met Ray Hillenbrand — or really, I met Ray Hillenbrand in the form of his beautiful daughter Gretchen. Gretchen — who could have been frolicking on a sandy beach, tanning on a yacht, or shopping Rodeo Drive — labored at the Firehouse’s most lowly, most thankless job.
And she did so with a smile of gentle, generous warmth on her face.
You have free articles remaining.
Just like her other siblings, Gretchen was instilled with an uncommon democratic value system, a Rapid City-rare system that was lovingly hand-polished to a lustrous patina by her father, Ray. Another privileged child, perhaps, would have benefited when her father made power calls to the restaurant owners, calls that helped seat her on a softer cushion, one top of the fray. I know that I could have.
But Ray didn’t do such things. Clearly believing that all human beings are created equal in a fundamental sense — the belief that certainly fueled all of his philanthropic work in the Black Hills — he was quietly proud to know that Gretchen was cleaning greens.
Wealth seldom whispers.
Ray’s wealth did. How fortunate we all are that Ray Hillenbrand whispered in our community.