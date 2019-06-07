For more than a century, South Dakotans have held the power to pass laws based on popular vote.
We were the first state to allow initiatives and referendums, a right promoted by Father Robert Haire of Aberdeen right after statehood. Initiative and referendum have become an important part of our political process. Republican Gov. Bill Janklow encouraged voters to place issues on the ballot. That Republican trusted South Dakotans with that power.
But Janklow’s view has lost favor among the new brand of elitist politicians who hold power in all branches of South Dakota government. Now distrustful of us the people, the Legislature repealed Initiated Measure 22, the anti-corruption law we voters approved in 2016, then went to war on the entire initiative and referendum process. To prevent us from passing anything like IM 22 again, the Legislature has passed a dizzying series of laws that restrict the rights of signature gatherers and petition sponsors, take away time for voters to sign petitions, and impose strict and unfair campaign finance requirements.
The message from the entrenched powers is clear: Your voice doesn’t matter. We legislators know better. We’ll make the rules for everyone, including ourselves. You voters should sit down and shut up.
That’s wrong and violates state history, tradition and custom. SD Voice believes South Dakotans should stand up and speak up.
As a grassroots ballot question committee dedicated to supporting ballot measures that strengthen democracy and opposing ballot measures that weaken democracy, SD Voice is working to repeal the paperwork and bureaucracy the Legislature is using to kill initiative and referendum. We ask you to join us in reclaiming our rights.
We are collecting signatures for a pair of People Power ballot measures to restore South Dakotans’ constitutional right to put laws to a vote. We ask for your support — and your signature.
Our People Power Initiative seeks to repeal much of the outlandish paperwork and delay that the Legislature has piled onto the petition process. Our People Power Referendum seeks to repeal this year’s House Bill 1094, a measure that would force ballot question petition circulators to submit their names and home addresses to a government registry and wait for the state to issue them badges for any petition they intend to circulate.
To give you the chance to vote on these measures in 2020, we need to collect 16,961 signatures on each petition. The People Power Referendum petition is due this June 27.
Please join our effort. Sign the petition. Circulate one and help collect names. It’s time to restore the power of the people, and there’s no better place to do it than in South Dakota.
Don’t let the Legislature tell you to sit down and shut up. That’s an attack on freedom and democracy. Join us to defend our rights as Americans.
Questions? If you want to sign a petition or circulate one or read the full initiative, go to sdvoice.org/index.php/people-power-petition-full-text/.