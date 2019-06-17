I respectfully disagree with Frank Carroll's commentary concerning the U.S.F.S. being an imperfect match for Job Corps. I believe it's a perfect joining of two organizations.
Mr. Carroll believes that Job Corps was a poorly conceived idea of the Kennedy administration. He was right in his admission that it was fundamentally conceived with the idea of the Civilian Conservation Corps of President Roosevelt's New Deal. The CCC's mission was to complete conservation work while paying the employees a salary that was to be sent home to defer the economic hardships of American families. Boxelder Job Corps was actually a CCC camp. It continues to complete conservation work here in the Black Hills. Monday, June 3, the Deadwood City Council presented BJC with a certificate in appreciation for cleaning creek beds in Deadwood. They also remodel and paint community centers, make ski benches, clean local cemeteries, pick up garbage along highways, clean up the fair grounds and numerous other activities that benefit everyone in the Black Hills. Historically, Pactola Visitor's Center was built by the BJC. President Kennedy was a visionary who believed that everyone was capable of helping our country.
The Job Corps program plays a necessary role in educating and training the disadvantage youth of South Dakota. Not every student can complete the traditional high school program. The rural and economically depressed reservations have students that are hungry to change and grow. Attendees at BJC can earn their high school diploma, their GED, and be trained in a trade. BJC offers those who want to make a difference vast opportunities. The staff constantly models respectful adult behavior, and respect for the Forest Service is paramount. Mr. Carroll states that there is not a transition into the Forest Service. Currently BJC has on staff three former students. Students from the center have a difficult time being hired into an organization that has preferential hiring of American veterans.
You have free articles remaining.
The Forest Service has trained these students in firefighting. B.H.N.F., Custer State Park and Wind and Jewel Cave National Parks have all received the benefits of our students in the form of fire crews, camp crews and mobile kitchen crews. Students have been sent to Oregon, North Carolina, and numerous states to assist in fighting fires. The U.S.F.S. Job Corps Fire Program Statistics reports that 1,054 students were Red Carded, 285 fire assignments, $3,676,358.00 total salary paid to students, 3,087 days worked, and 94 JC graduates hired in permanent career positions. The success stories that our students return to the center with each season and the growth that they experience cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Those students who graduate from BJC are the real success of Job Corps and the Forest Service. Yes, we are educating students who come to us with disadvantaged, dysfunctional backgrounds by giving them training, skills, education and experience that will allow them to find permanent employment. I believe we also give them an appreciation of the environment and pride in their accomplishments.
The Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior have managed to coexist in harmony. Why is it that the Department of Labor and the U.S.F.S. seem to be at odds over this exceptional program? The motto of the U.S.F.S. is “Caring for the Land and Serving the People.” Isn't that what Job Corps does? The DOL given free reign will simply contract us out to a large corporation and all of these programs will be disemboweled. The success rate for contract camps is alarming and needs to be researched before setting up Boxelder Job Corps for such a demise. If South Dakota loses BJC, we all lose.