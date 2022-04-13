McINTYRE: Party rules unfair to challengers

The purpose of this column is to point out to the Rapid City and surrounding Pennington County voters that the local Pennington County Republican Party is being unfair to candidates that are challenging incumbents.

The executive board took a recent vote that will not allow challengers to speak at the May 14 Lincoln Day Dinner to be held at the Ramkota.

I agree with another decision they made to not allow District Candidates to speak. There are too many candidates and the meeting drags on with speaker after speaker.

Where I draw the line on fairness is limiting statewide candidates for giving their campaign speech. Every other Lincoln Day Dinner around the state has allowed challengers’ voices to be heard. Locally, Custer, Meade and Lawrence Counties have welcomed challengers in an effort to be fair. Challengers Bruce Whalen, Paul Mowry, (US Senate) Taffy Howard (US House) and Steve Haugaard (SD Governor) will not be allowed to speak, even for the 3-5 minutes customary for such events.

Let’s be honest, to become a candidate in this political world is not easy. It’s a big decision both mentally and financially. Why else would good people shy away from taking on the effort and the challenge? Knowing that incumbents have million dollar campaign funds, candidates are already starting out behind. What challengers do have is an incumbent’s record to point out.

What are the incumbents afraid of if they have to put their foot on the scale to limit the voices of opponents from being heard? It appears to be following the woke liberal scheme where conservative voices around the nation have been silenced and run out of venues unable to debate two sides of an issue. Is that what the attendees of the Lincoln Day Dinner will be given only one side of an issue to be heard?

Is that what the Pennington County Republican Party has become, the liberal voices can be heard but the conservative challengers are silenced? It’s hard to see it any other way.

Director Jeff Holbrook, in his defense, argued for the challengers to be allowed to speak. Sadly a board that evidently feels that incumbents need some extra help to convince members of the Grand Old Party to vote correctly outvoted him.

Doesn’t the Pennington County Republican Party “trust their people?”

Janette McIntyre is a candidate for a State House seat in District 33. She is currently a closing associate for Pennington Title, and was previously executive vice president of the Black Hills Home Builders Association for more than 10 years

