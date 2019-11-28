I am not one that writes columns very often.
Truth be known, my editorial department probably cringes when I do. As publisher, I am in charge of the entire paper. That does not mean I am good at everything we do. I came up from the business side of the business, not the writing and reporting side.
However, I find myself wanting and really needing to respond to a syndicated story we ran in the Rapid City Journal. Saturday we ran an article titled "Shopper Secrets."
It was all about getting the best deal from national box stores and internet sites. I have a better secret. You are better off shopping local.
According to the website Independent We Stand, for every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. When you shop a national chain, only $43 stays here. That is a 25 percent difference.
If that is not enough to make you run out and buy local, the local service should. Do you think that national web sites have good service? Will they help you with your purchase? I doubt it. Do national websites employee your friends and neighbors? I don’t know of any people employed in the Black Hills from these national websites. Do these national box stores and websites give to local charities and events? Not at the level that local establishments do.
Wednesday the Rapid City Journal ran a column from the South Dakota Local businesses Association. I agreed with them about shopping local. However, I would have taken it one step further. They were stressing Small Business Saturday. I would have stressed buying local every day with the space we provided them. Believe me, I am not criticizing South Dakota Local Business Association. They are out trying to make people see the benefit of shopping local. Count me in for anything I can do to help them out.
Our communities strive on local businesses. The Rapid City Journal strives on local businesses. Join me, and shop local every day.
And for the people that would say, why did you run the Shopper Secrets story? It was a mistake that I take full responsibility. I had not done a good enough job making sure that an anti-local national business associated press story did not see the light of day. I will do better.