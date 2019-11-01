30 years ago the sound of gunfire at high noon on Nov. 1, 1989, signified the beginning of legalized gaming and a new, exciting chapter in Deadwood’s renaissance. It was a bold move to meld the renowned stories of Deadwood’s past with an economic development and historic preservation plan to secure Deadwood’s future while still celebrating its past.
Deadwood’s gold camp days with its colorful characters seeking their fortunes in one of the last of the wild frontier areas made gambling a natural development in 1876. The Deadwood story of Wild Bill Hickok’s famous poker game where he was shot in the back by Jack McCall while holding what is now acknowledged as the world’s most famous poker hand — aces and eights — made the return of gaming a natural fit for Deadwood’s revitalization efforts in the late 1980’s. Gaming had continued to be a part of Deadwood off and on into the 1940’s when a couple of raids shut down Deadwood’s gaming tables for good.
The legal return of gaming to Deadwood was an idea hatched by a group of Deadwood citizens who called themselves the Deadwood You Bet Committee. That core group of eight was comprised by Tom Blair, Linda Blair, Bill Walsh, David Larson, Mary Dunne, Mike Trucano, Betty Whittingham, and Melodee Nelson. Their vision for Deadwood with the authorization for gaming, not only for economic development and job creation, but also tying gaming tax proceeds to historic restoration and preservation was nothing short of brilliant.
Their perseverance and hard work in trying to launch only the third legalized gaming jurisdiction in the country is a testament to the change a handful of motivated, focused individuals can still make in today’s society. While saving Deadwood, they unwittingly launched a gaming revival across the United States that now encompasses 48 states.
The You Bet Message across the state to save Deadwood’s historic buildings was aided by a tragic event in December of 1987 with the Syndicate Fire that destroyed a prominent Main Street building. The You Bet Committee promised the first item of business with the new gaming industry would be to fix the city’s leaky, antiquated water system. The voters agreed and the years of hard work by the You Bet Committee became a reality with legalized gaming in Deadwood.
Deadwood’s early gaming days in late 1989 and 1990 were reminiscent of the gold rush era with speculators, entrepreneurs and developers all clambering to be a part of Deadwood’s new found fortunes.
A strong SD Commission on Gaming, Deadwood City Commission and Historic Preservation Commission guided the fledgling industry through growth and development beyond anyone’s expectations and created the framework of today’s successful Deadwood Gaming Industry, which currently generates over $100 million annually in gaming revenues.
Deadwood’s gaming success positively impacted the Black Hills Visitor Industry in general and Northern Hills Tourism in particular, directly and indirectly creating hundreds of competitive, good paying, full time jobs along the way.
Deadwood’s historic preservation efforts have provided millions to protect historic resources not only here in Deadwood, but also across the state of South Dakota. Millions more have flowed to South Dakota’s general fund, Tourism and Social Services departments, and Lawrence County, its municipalities and school districts. Deadwood’s gaming industry has certainly lived up to the commitments made by the Deadwood you Bet Committee to the citizens of South Dakota 30 years ago.
As important as the financial benefits, the “Deadwood Experience” of Wild West fun, unparalleled entertainment, world class events, outstanding museums, great recreational opportunities, and beautiful vistas have delighted millions of visitors to our little gulch each year. Deadwood loves to entertain its guests.
The Deadwood Gaming Association now looks forward to the next 30 years of success amid changing consumer needs and impacts of surrounding gaming offerings. Soon we hope to ask South Dakota voters to approve a constitutional amendment allowing wagers on sporting events in Deadwood.
The Deadwood Gaming Association thanks the citizens of South Dakota for their support for the last 30 years and thanks all of Deadwood’s visitors for their part in Deadwood Gaming’s successful story.