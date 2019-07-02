Frankly, the Journal Editorial Board is not being misleading about the future of economic development in Rapid City, as a Sunday columnist opined.
We know plenty about the economics of Rapid City and western South Dakota, but we also carry knowledge learned in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
We know plenty about this area’s demographics, including its racial and political makeup, household income and educational attainment. We recognize both the strengths and unmet potential.
Nobody here wants to diminish the economic contributions of Native Americans, whites, blacks, ag producers, veterans, active-duty military personnel, young or old, male or female, retailer or bricklayer.
Each has contributed greatly to making Rapid City something we all can be proud of.
The editorial criticized by a Journal columnist implied nothing about replacing the area’s current economic pillars. Rather, it wants to add more pillars that will make Rapid City stronger and more prosperous.
We seek to raise all boats — Native and non-Native.
Yes, a strong South Dakota perspective is beneficial, and two thirds of our Editorial Board was born in this state, going as far back as the 1950s.
That said, there’s also value in having an outside perspective. Some of us were once skeptical about the potential success of an economic development strategy based on leveraging university technical expertise until we saw the Silicon Prairie region of eastern Nebraska unfold over a period of decades.
Once you’ve seen it happen, you cannot deny the possibility. That’s the message we want Rapid City to hear. Good things can happen here — and for everybody.
The way things are today in Rapid City will not necessarily be the way things are tomorrow. Rapid City must embrace change. You do not need to spend your life in newspapers, as most of us here have, to know that things are changing everywhere and fast. The Great Plains are replete with examples of communities and Main Streets that did not survive similar eras of accelerated progress.
The current strengths of Rapid City are also its weaknesses. There’s no guarantee Ellsworth will endure forever, but there’s a better chance it will if technical or advanced avionics companies grow up to surround the new B-21 bomber.
Meanwhile, ag and tourism, the bread and butter of western South Dakota, often get caught up in forces beyond our control, by rising gas prices, war fears and trade disputes. Greater diversification of Rapid City’s economic portfolio would help blunt cyclical hard times.
We want Native American business owners — indeed all Native Americans — to thrive in a brighter future alongside all of Rapid City.
If sometimes we fail to single out any specific demographic, please assume they were included in the collective “we” or “us.” That’s how we choose to view Rapid City. We want everyone to share that viewpoint. We’re taking a long view of the future. Forgive us if it seems like we slighted the past and present.
Look beyond what exists today and join us in seeing what could be tomorrow.