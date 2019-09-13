Initial results from the state's Nest Predator Bounty Program appear less than promising.
The state spent nearly $1 million to distribute 16,000 live traps and an additional $500,000 on bounties to incentivize the killing of 54,000 pheasant predators — foxes, skunks, raccoons and others. Mostly raccoons. The state rewarded $10 for each of the first 50,000 tails submitted.
The outcome for pheasants? You decide.
South Dakota's annual pheasant brood survey showed a 17% decrease in total pheasants from last year, due mainly to an abundance of snow and rain.
In Minnesota, which sponsored no bounty but endured the same snow and rain, pheasant numbers also declined 17% from 2018.
In North Dakota, which sponsored no bounty but is recovering from a serious drought that devastated broods, pheasant numbers increased 10 percent.
In South Dakota, only three of 13 local areas saw increased pheasant numbers over last year. Four areas saw minor declines and seven had double-digit drop-offs.
So what did $1.5 million buy? Apparently, nothing but a lot of tails, which is what wildlife experts predicted. Predators like foxes, skunks and raccoons have an innate ability to replenish their numbers against all but the most Herculean and expensive human interventions.
The three biggest factors affecting pheasant numbers are habitat, habitat and habitat, followed by weather and more weather.
South Dakota habitat trends demonstrate the connection. Over the past 20 years statewide nesting habitat available to pheasants has declined by roughly half. Meanwhile, total pheasant numbers statewide have fallen to a third of what they were a decade ago.
It’s likely impossible to scientifically judge the effectiveness of Gov. Kristi Noem’s predator control experiment. The state itself predicted as much: “In my opinion it’s going to be very difficult to ascertain the benefit of the program,” state wildlife damage specialist Keith Fisk said in March.
You have free articles remaining.
A multitude of variables can affect pheasant numbers over such broad areas. The means of collecting data are crude at best. The timeframe necessary to fully assess results complicates matters.
You can bet, however, that had results from the latest pheasant counts been positive, they would have been used to justify the expense. That didn’t happen.
The Game Fish & Parks Commission ramrodded approval of Noem’s predator control program last spring despite the questions raised about its effectiveness. The rationale quickly changed from increasing pheasant numbers to encouraging families to get outdoors.
Here again, program results raise concerns.
Trappers in urban Minnehaha County submitted the greatest number of tails out of South Dakota's 66 counties, followed by Beadle, Yankton, Turner and Grant counties. A glance at the GF&P predator control website confirms the program largely benefitted East River. Meanwhile, Pennington, Custer, Lawrence and Meade counties altogether accounted for just 1.3 percent of submitted tails.
If the intent is to get kids and families outdoors, GF&P should entertain something that benefits both halves of the state.
It's unclear whether Noem and GF&P will push for a bounty program next year. If they do, they will not need legislative approval because of recent administrative rule changes.
Based on program results, it would seem a bad idea to throw good money after bad. Unless further study demonstrates a benefit to pheasant numbers from the Nest Predator Bounty Program, the money would be better spent on habitat.
The statewide pheasant season begins Oct. 19 and runs through Jan. 5. The three-day resident only season is Oct. 12-14. The limit is three rooster pheasants per day with a possession limit of 15.
Good luck.