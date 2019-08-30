The lop-eared rabbits have returned to familiar cages. The fattened pygmy goats that competed to lick toddlers’ palms have too. The German tent settled onto crushed grass after the last tuba notes and laughter faded.
Over its two-weekend run, the Central States Fair spun teens, flung fur, kicked dirt, and gathered western farm folk from near and yonder. City dwellers reconnected to agricultural roots while nibbling corn dogs and funnel cakes amid earthy smells.
The fair appeals to every real or wannabe country kid who ever jumped from the back of a pickup, detasseled corn, did chores or modeled cowboy hats. It helps keep alive the skills and values that mattered here a century ago. Many people coming to the fair can still saddle a stallion, steady a nervous steer or muck out a stall.
For 10 days the grandstands served as the center of the western South Dakota agricultural universe. Rodeo reigned. Crews, including volunteers, reset the grand stage daily, making it ready for motocross, then demolition derby, then concerts, then the big rodeo.
The cream puffs were a big hit again, as were kids vying for state champion mutton buster.
A variety of 4-H talents, wares and livestock made proud debuts. People learned how to become better gardeners, spin yarns — real and figurative — and can pickles. Quarters and rings flew before carnies. Dollars dropped into tills. Smiles spread. The midway remains the surest way to burn a $50 bill.
It doesn’t just happen. A party for 120,000-plus visitors takes a dedicated team to plan and problem solve. Buildings and grounds must be maintained and improved throughout the year. The county, Central States Fair Inc. and the Central States Fair Foundation all do their parts. Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries deserves the lion's share of credit.
Agriculture is South Dakota’s leading industry, with a $17 billion dollar impact on the state’s economy. The Central States Fair by extension has a big impact on the local economy. Rural folk fill hotels and restaurants. They buy bridles and appliances.
More than just another economic stimulant, however, the fair is a rural end-of-summer tradition. Kids, parents and grandparents stroll the dirt together, stepping over snaking power conduits, just as earlier generations did. Lessons in responsibility arrive even as youthful independence extends.
The nighttime blur of green and purple lights on the towering Ferris wheel also signals a pending return to school for kids. For farmers it’s the last big party before harvest.
The Central States Fair remains a strong part of this community. Over the years it has come to engender a good mix of ag and entertainment. Its competitive venues range from those offering top prize money to simple bragging rights.
We tip our hats to all of the competitors, winners all. We tip our hats to all who came and enjoyed. We had ourselves a fair. It was a grand old time.