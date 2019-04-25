It’s a worthy goal: Keep outsiders from meddling in South Dakota affairs.
Initiated Measure 24, which banned out-of-state contributions to statewide ballot-measure committees, doesn’t lack appeal. Well-heeled outside interests have found it easy to experiment in our sparsely populated state, where political campaign spending goes further. Successes boost their political momentum while resulting messes can be written off as collateral damage.
The grossly imperfect Marsy’s Law with its unfortunate legal complications stands as a prime example.
In 2016, a total of $11.1 million was raised by 22 committees supporting or opposing 10 statewide ballot questions. Of that amount, roughly $9.5 million — nearly $9 of every $10 — came from out-of-state people and groups. That’s a lot of unwanted outside meddling.
Therefore, it is with a twang of regret that we call upon the courts to strike down IM 24 as an unwarranted affront to freedom. Larger interests are at stake.
State voters approved IM 24 last November by 56 to 44 percent following that annoying spate of out-of-state efforts. Under IM 24, ballot initiative committees that accept out-of-state contributions must pay penalties equal to 200 percent of the donation. The law takes effect in July.
Annoyance, however, can’t stand as a legitimate reason to suspend the Constitution.
In March, Aberdeen political activist Cory Heidelberger and his ballot-question committee SD Voice challenged the ban as “a blatantly unconstitutional law that criminalizes lawful political speech and trashes the United States Constitution.”
Last week, the law firm of former attorney general Marty Jackley also filed suit on behalf of the South Dakota newspaper, broadcaster and retailers associations; the ballot action committee for the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce; Thomas Barnett, a former South Dakota resident; and Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a libertarian organization.
Representatives from across the political spectrum now agree the ban infringes upon rightful economic and political liberties. The courts should agree. Affronts to fairness and freedom occur in several ways.
Advertising is an economic good. Livelihoods depend on advertising. No state should be able to restrict the free flow of goods across state lines — including advertising — just as Minnesota should not be able to prohibit the import of South Dakota corn or beef.
The fact that advertising is essentially an idea does not weaken the argument but strengthens it. Ideas were once shouted from stumps. Now they blare from televisions, newspapers and social media, but they’re essentially unchanged. We don’t always like what others have to say, but we’d rather listen and decide which to reject than have government tell us which ideas are acceptable. A state ban on any form of advertising funding is a government restriction on ideas.
Even worse, IM 24 created different rules for different parts of the political process. It does not prohibit out-of-state interests from making donations to any candidate for governor, senate or congress. It does not prohibit lawmakers from copying proposed legislation from out-of-state think tanks or legislation mills. It restricts only proposals generated through voters.
South Dakotans still must sign the petitions. Voters still must approve the measures. Nothing is forced upon us but the idea and the opportunity. It is up to us to accept or reject it.
We Americans enjoy our freedoms, be it the ability to carry guns, speak our minds, worship as we see fit. Restrictions on any freedom must be reserved for overwhelming concerns of safety. A ban on out-of-state funding to reduce potentially annoying legislation does not pass the test.
The law wrongfully restricts the sons and daughters of South Dakotans who have moved out of state from making contributions to family efforts. It prevents contributions from longtime South Dakotans who have retired elsewhere. It prevents action by groups with South Dakota storefronts but out-of-state headquarters, like Americans for Prosperity.
In school, do we pledge allegiance to the state of South Dakota or to the United States of America? As citizens of this country we accept certain benefits and also acknowledge related costs. We should support no law that limits the ability of other Americans in South Dakota just as we would oppose laws which attempt to restrict us elsewhere.
In the end, you can either support free speech and suffer the annoyances or begin to limit speech and suffer the consequences. We choose the former. On the important questions, we trust the people of South Dakota more than we do state government.