HELP WANTED: The city seeks smart and talented people willing to suffer prolonged and regular abuse for making difficult decisions. Those selected must attend technical, rancorous and frequently boring biweekly meetings, and shoulder shared responsibility for allocating $160 million in taxpayer funds. Pay is $6.25 to $12.50 per hour — if you do the job right. An arduous and costly campaign to obtain the job may be necessary. Apply at city hall.
Mayor Steve Allender’s latest budget proposal seeks to raise interest in serving on the Rapid City Council by raising members’ gross annual pay from $13,000 annually to $14,000. It would be a 7.7 percent pay increase, and it’s chump change. This gesture, which is aimed at more fairly compensating council members for their pains, is largely symbolic. It won’t do much to lure the city’s most qualified citizens to apply for a grinding job that’s increasingly thankless. But it’s something.
Over the course of a generation, the public has come to mimic the worst of television’s talking heads. On complex issues we increasingly employ bombastic critiques and personal attacks rather than offer constructive comments. Tendencies to bluster and bully have overtaken comprehension and compromise. A growing host of electronic tools facilitate gripes.
James Madison in Federalist Papers No. 57 wrote: “The aim of every political Constitution, is or ought to be, ﬁrst to obtain for rulers men who possess (the) most wisdom to discern, and (the) most virtue to pursue, the common good of society; and in the next place, to take the most effectual precautions for keeping them virtuous whilst they continue to hold their public trust.”
In today’s poisoned political environment, virtue and wisdom swim against self-interest and cynicism. The public looks askance in revulsion. It’s hard to get even one in five registered voters to turn out for a mayoral election today. The swing of just a few hundred votes in a city of 76,000 people typically determines the fate of a council seat.
Cynicism and disengagement reinforce each other. Less public engagement leads to less understanding, more political posturing and more revulsion. It’s not that every council decision deserves applause. It’s that not every council decision deserves full-on and widespread abuse.
What will an extra thousand dollars for a council member mean in practical terms? It depends.
Allender said some years ago he mentally calculated the hourly pay for sitting council members. One of them, he said, earned about $4 an hour. Another earned about $160 per hour. Doing the job well requires attending committee meetings, examining preliminary plats, taking phone calls, tackling the algebra of tax increment financing and investigating neighborhood issues. Doing the job poorly requires showing up.
The average time invested weekly by current council members ranges from 40 to 20 hours a week, Allender said. At 40 hours the current hourly rate is $6.25, or about what a 14-year-old earns detasseling corn. At 20 hours it’s $12.50, or maintenance worker wages. An extra $1,000 would raise the low-end hourly wage to $6.73. It’s a tiny step in the right direction.
Will council members agree to raise their pay? They’ll undoubtedly swallow a lot of guff if they do.
Long term, Allender argues, the solution to good governance in today’s toxic environment will require more than better pay: “It’s primarily creating an environment where a productive, positive and engaged citizen can consciously say yes to government service.”
It won’t be easy turning back the clock on decades of political Darwinism.
Later this year, Allender hopes to appoint a citizen committee to investigate alternative forms of government, including a home rule charter, which could offer greater flexibility. Currently, Rapid City largely works under the state’s default system for city governance, designed for a different time.
Something has to change, he said. “What we’re doing now is not sustainable in the current environment.”