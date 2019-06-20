If he had given up after more than 1,000 hours, no one would have blamed him. Hope had to have faded after 2,000 hours.
Once 3,000 hours of investigation passed, it had to be tough to keep working.
Det. Wayne Keefe even faced the added challenge of having all of the evidence collected by the Rapid City Police Department destroyed by the 1972 flood. Fortunately, the records and evidence from the sheriff's investigation were unharmed.
After more than 4,000 hours, Det. Keefe was able to tie up most of the loose ends on a case that was as cold as they get.
Gwen Miller has been described as a strong, independent woman. She was a single woman with a successful career as a pharmacist. When she was found raped and murdered, law enforcement did everything they could to find the suspect.
No evidence at the time ever brought the police into contact with the guilty party. In fact, rumor and circumstance left many in Rapid City believing they knew who had committed the horrible crime, although there wasn't enough evidence to convict or even arrest anyone.
Fast forward through more than 45 years. That's when Det. Keefe came out of retirement to investigate cold cases for the RCPD. Taking advantage of more than four decades of discoveries in forensic science, Keefe found a laboratory that could process DNA evidence and help identify a suspect using genealogy to help narrow down potential suspects and help police fine-tune their investigation.
In this case, the science gave Det. Keefe leads to follow. He was able to cross reference potential suspects with phone book listings and found a person whose life intersected with Miller's. Over the years, Eugene Field had rented a house next door to Miller -- a house where Miller visited her beautician each week. He also worked as a ticketing agent at Rapid City Regional Airport, where he could have come in contact with Miller during her travels.
Once Keefe identified Field as a suspect, he was able to revisit other evidence, perform multiple interviews with family members and collect more evidence, which all led to the irrefutable conclusion that Field was in fact guilty of the crime.
You have free articles remaining.
No charges will be filed. Field died of cancer a decade before science uncovered his crime.
This case was revealing in many ways.
First, it shows the tools dedicated law enforcement officials have now to help them solve crimes. This science was able to crack a case that had been unsolved for more than 50 years. It would be even more effective in a current case.
Secondly, this case gives hope to every family facing the frustration of an unsolved murder that claimed a family member. Thanks to local law enforcement and their dogged determination to find a killer, this family has the answers that they sought for more than five decades.
As one family member said, this case also expanded and perfected how this type of DNA science can be used to solve crimes.
"Everything (investigators) learned about doing this case takes away 1,000 hours when they do it for the next case. And I think that's the thing that makes us the happiest," Kay Miller-Temple said.
Solving this case has shone a national spotlight on Rapid City law enforcement with news of the case traveling as far as the Washington Post.
We are happy for the family that after many years of wondering what happened to the man who committed this heinous act, this investigation brought closure for them and peace knowing that the suspect won't hurt anyone else.
We are also thankful for Det. Keefe and other local law enforcement officers who never gave up and showed the world some of the best of Rapid City on display in how they concluded this investigation.