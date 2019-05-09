A child grips her father’s hand and stands in awe of Independence Day fireworks over Mount Rushmore. There’s patriotic magic in seeing a rocket’s red glare reflected off of George Washington’s granite lapels.
It’s far less magical behind the scenes. Gov. Kristi Noem and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt spoke for several months before inking an agreement Monday that pledges further work toward a fireworks revival.
Noem said fireworks could return as early as July 2020. It’s an optimism subject to more agreements and future forest conditions. Fireworks displays resonate with safety issues like crowd control, forest fires and water pollution.
Most share Noem’s hope, but we all should be grateful memorial officials will prudently ensure our national treasure lasts until the wind and rain alone wear it away.
Past fireworks events have attracted crowds of up to 45,000 people and garnered the attention of millions more through news reports and video feeds. The critical Black Hills tourism industry receives not only a holiday bump but lasting visitor interest. It’s big money.
But let’s not overthink this. Provided the harms can be minimized and risks managed, Rushmore fireworks are awesome.
“We are excited and honored to see fireworks return to our nation’s Shrine of Democracy,” read a statement from Noem. "There is no more fitting place in all the nation to celebrate our democracy than from Mount Rushmore."
Fireworks first flew over the faces in 1998 as a one-time celebration to mark the end to $56 million in renovations. Pyrotechnics were delivered by helicopter and launched from a box canyon directly behind the monument.
They returned for July 3 the next year — they were traditionally held a day early so as not to interfere with other regional celebrations.
A lengthy environmental assessment concerning Rushmore fireworks was completed in 2002, and led to conclusions the risks were manageable and the event worthwhile. Over its first four years, fireworks displays started 18 small fires that were quickly extinguished. In all, two acres burned.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2001, the South Dakota Highway Patrol spent $24,000 on crowd control over two days.
The show was cancelled in 2002 due to dry conditions. Fog shrouded the monument in 2009, the last time Rushmore fireworks were detonated.
In 2010, the pine beetle scourge that would go on to affect a third of the 1.2 million-acre Black Hills National Forest rendered conditions unsafe for fireworks.
In 2016, the memorial announced that an estimated 3 million visitors a year may have sampled drinking water tainted with high concentrations of perchlorate, likely caused by past fireworks displays. There was no danger from drinking small amounts of the contaminated water but longtime exposure could damage thyroids. Efforts were taken to protect the public.
Noem’s recent press release states that the forest had regained strength from the beetle infestation and that "advancements in pyrotechnics allow for a safe fireworks display."
A recent news article says scientists with the Army’s Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center are trying to find a cheap, effective replacement for perchlorate.
In a phone call Tuesday, Mount Rushmore Chief of Interpretation and Education Maureen McGee-Ballinger said discussions over how a safer show might be implemented are only just now beginning.
"It's going to be a long process," McGee-Ballinger said.
It’s easy to see why.
Still, we look forward to seeing a safe fireworks display at Mount Rushmore and soon. This time we won’t take the fireworks for granted.