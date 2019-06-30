Kindergarten teachers know quickly which of their students attended preschool. They’re the ones prepared to learn.
Third grade teachers can usually predict which of their students will become truants and dropouts. Education after third grade relies increasingly on reading, and those who can’t read well will fall further behind.
The kids who showed up at school unready for kindergarten are likely to be the same ones who will struggle in fourth grade, then cycle through jobs, become pregnant as teenagers, need welfare or end up in jail. It’s a waste of human potential, but it’s also a cost to taxpayers, crime victims and employers, who can’t find qualified staff.
If only those kids had shown up at kindergarten prepared.
The latest Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation cites a lack of state funding for early childhood education as an ongoing concern. South Dakota is one of a handful of states that provides no financial support for early childhood education, and in South Dakota two thirds of youths do not attend preschool.
Today, kindergarten provides what first grade once did. Preschool is where kids learn to work together, follow rules and pay attention.
State lawmakers, meanwhile, are loath to embark on any path that might lead to mandatory preschool, fearing its ongoing costs and potential infringement of liberties. For many, mandating preschool for all kids age 3 and above — as Oklahoma did recently — seems like the thin edge of a government wedge.
Legislators last year rejected a bill that would have established a committee to study South Dakota prekindergarten programs. They wouldn’t even study it. Preschool education isn’t going anywhere in Pierre.
That doesn’t mean kids in South Dakota must suffer the lifetime consequences. Coalitions of faith interests, civic groups, businesses and charities have created scholarship programs for families who fall into the funding gap — too rich for federally funded Head Start programs and too poor to afford preschool on their own.
Poverty and underachievement go together. Bright kids from poor parents tend to underachieve as they age, while wealthier children with less talent often surmount poor starts. Poor families simply lack the resources to overcome setbacks.
In Sioux Falls, the Hope Coalition provides three-day-per-week preschool to low-income children. Recent additions will expand the program from 90 children last year to 150 this autumn. Seven certified preschools, most of them faith-based, now accept children for $2,500 per child and then integrate them with other preschool children. The two-year-old program is halfway to its goal of serving 300 students. Businesses, individuals, charities and foundations provide all funding.
They represent people “who believe this will make Sioux Falls a better place to live in 10-20-30 years,” said Randall Beck, the program’s executive director.
In Rapid City, a seven-year-old initiative called Starting Strong, overseen by Early Childhood Connections, provides scholarships to 85 children whose parents can then choose among seven certified preschools. Funding comes from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and others. Five-day-per-week preschool is guaranteed for two years to any child who qualifies at age 3.
More options may be coming to Rapid City. Mayor Steve Allender is looking to expand early childhood education here. How it might look will depend on feedback from a host of community partners. Any resulting program should stay focused on what will make Rapid City families stronger. It will take relentless leadership to beat this drum and convince businesses of the strong potential return on investment.
If Rapid City and Sioux Falls can prepare more kids to learn in kindergarten, the state might see fit to help other communities replicate their efforts. Done right, projects occurring on both ends of the state could eventually teach all of South Dakota a thing or two.