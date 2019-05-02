LaCroix Links Golf Course has used more than a fair share of mulligans over its financially troubled 30-year history. As a disc golf course, it might finally get a clear shot at the pin.
Drive down Jackson Boulevard on any snowless day and you’ll see disc golfers picking their way through Jackson Park gullies and thickets. Disc golf has enjoyed the same kind of accelerated growth that traditional golf experienced from the 1950s through the ‘70s. It elicits the same triumphs for a hole in one as does plain golf but without the expense. A missed putt carries the same tragic disappointment but without reserved tee times.
LaCroix, the former short nine-hole course in southeast Rapid City, stands as a testament to the perseverance of city park efforts. We’re grateful for that. An abundance of recreational opportunities makes this a special city.
And with strong support from Black Hills Disc Golf Club, this new incarnation of LaCroix may succeed where predecessors failed. Until now, LaCroix has hacked through the roughs.
Rapid City first leased 25-acre LaCroix for $1.6 million from Bank One Leasing of Colorado in the spring of 1987. Assurances that income from an expected 30,000 annual rounds of golf would cover all costs proved overly optimistic. The course struggled to draw even 10,000 annual rounds, due to its size, aesthetics and location.
In 1992, Rapid City spent $918,696 in taxpayer money to pay off the lease and cut its loss. LaCroix was then draining an additional $60,000 per year from the city’s Meadowbrook and Executive golf courses to cover operations.
In 1995, with annual subsidies still around $60,000, the council looked like it would almost certainly close LaCroix but ultimately relented to public appeals. LaCroix had found a niche among kids and older golfers. It limped along for another nine years until Mayor Jim Shaw brokered a deal with the YMCA, which agreed in 2004 to take it over, hoping to promote golf among area youth.
You have free articles remaining.
The city’s $100,000 subsidy to the YMCA, which helped during the transition, ran out in 2006, the same year golf began its American senescence. There were 17,000 United States golf courses that year. Today, there are 2,000 fewer. Today’s average golfer is around age 60.
In 2013, about $400,000 was spent to upgrade LaCroix, including the addition of many trees. The expenditure, using mostly private donations and foundation grants, wasn’t enough to make the course shoot financial par. In 2017, the last year the YMCA operated LaCroix, its maintenance subsidy had again climbed to an unsustainable $60,000.
Disc golf, meanwhile, has been growing about 15 percent annually since its birth amid the Frisbee craze of the 1970s. Over the past seven years, about 400 new disc golf courses have been added each year to the nation’s total. The Professional Disc Golf Association estimates more than a million people regularly play the game. Its potential is even greater.
Throughout its history, LaCroix was a second-rate golf course. If the plan is approved by the city council on May 6, however, it will be a first-tier open-to-the-public disc golf course, complete with foot- and bike paths.
Just $80,000 will cover the installation of concrete tee pads, signage and benches. Construction could begin this fall.
This latest plan is an inexpensive idea that would make the best use of past investments. It’s worthy of a good, hard fling. City officials should tee up the plan and hope this time it flies true.