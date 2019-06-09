Ray Hillenbrand could have moseyed into the sunset, settled onto his idyllic bison ranch south of Rapid City, and nobody would have faulted him. Instead, the successful Indiana businessman wheeled into this dusty western town in 1980, acknowledged its unmet potential and rolled up his sleeves.
Hillenbrand, who died last week at 84, left fingerprints on Rapid City’s downtown, government, arts, charities, native community, next generation of leaders, and probably more. And he wouldn’t abide the lion’s share of credit for any of it. Over the years, the term anonymous donor became somewhat synonymous with Ray.
Wasting time to receive adulation would have delayed his reach for the all-critical next stage, whatever it was at the time. Viewing things in historical scale, as Ray did, he had no time to waste.
Near the end of his life, Hillenbrand spoke of wanting to plant seeds for a better Rapid City, but seeds would have been a small part of his grander plan. Hillenbrand gardened with perennials, keeping an eye toward terrain and climate. His thoughts plowed through seeds but also soil preparation, funding streams, sunlight and sustainability. He preached patience for goals and urged long-term approaches.
"In a generation,” he wrote, “you might start to see substantial change." In the nearly 40 years since Hillenbrand came to town, we certainly have.
What did Ray get in return? Widespread and deep admiration, stimulating conversations about building better futures, lasting friendships, gratitude and internal satisfaction. He garnered respect not just for what he accomplished but for how much he contributed simply because he cared. No spreadsheet could sum up the accomplishments. The benefits were organic, warped into the economic, social and spiritual essence of what it means to be part of Rapid City, to be a contributing member of this community.
Some people mostly take. Others mostly give. Hillenbrand wanted everyone to know that those who give eventually receive more. He believed the same thing of communities. Communities that value everyone gain in total value, while those that diminish some part of themselves diminish everything.
Young people sometimes consider a career choice between benevolence and personal prosperity. Ray showed you can do both and do both well.
Hillenbrand championed OneHeart and Collective Impact because they fit his beliefs that all things working together would substantially benefit the whole more than things working apart. He believed OneHeart would help the homeless break the cycle of poverty, thereby lifting everyone in the region. What had been Rapid City's most vulnerable population would then get off the streets to enter the workforce. Business leaders would hear of Rapid City’s innovative approach and seek to become part of this community. Everything connected.
Ray strove to advance his vision by recruiting ensemble casts capable of bringing the parts together. Hildebrand owned the Native American art studio Prairie Edge and Sioux Trading Post, but he himself sculpted individual dreams until they fit together.
Hillenbrand was convinced Rapid City was on an upward path, and his strong optimism created momentum. Some people think about doing good things. Ray willed good things into life.
The true legacy of Ray Hillenbrand will be the ascendance of new leaders quietly stepping forward to voice a clear vision, put in the time and effort to overcome resistance, and find the funds needed to keep this community moving forward.
Hillenbrand wrote these words shortly before he died:
“The soul of a community is its people, who they are, what they stand for, and how they care for one another. It is my desire to lay the foundation to cultivate a soul for Rapid City that engages both business and civic sectors, working together, to solve some of our toughest challenges, producing results we can all get behind and cherish.”