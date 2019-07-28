A shortage of affordable housing stands, arguably, as Rapid City government’s greatest challenge, and the current shortage could worsen.
Several efforts are afoot to ease the pain, but risks also loom. The issues are technical, but if you care about the city’s future, you’ll pay attention to affordable housing proposals scheduled to come before the council this fall. Rapid City desperately needs housing solutions, but it doesn’t need short-term fixes that cause more pain later. The details will matter.
The housing shortage is big, real and here. A 2018 study found Rapid City short by 3,500 owner-occupied homes costing less than $900 per month. The city is short 1,500 rental units costing less than $500 per month. It’s hard to deny the evidence: Recent housing price increases have been reminiscent of the West Coast.
Unfortunately, residents here don’t earn California wages. In fact, South Dakota has the third-lowest average wage for employed people in the country. In Rapid City between 2010 and 2016, median household income — adjusted for inflation — fell by 3.2 percent, while the local adjusted median home price increased 11.5 percent. To ease the homeless problem, to solve the workforce shortage, something’s got to give.
Loosely defined, "affordable housing" refers to housing — including utilities — that costs less than 30 percent of gross family income. Is 30 percent affordable? In 2016, roughly 4,400 area households paid more than half of their gross incomes to housing. That’s definitely not affordable.
Strong population growth, meanwhile, stands as a probability. It’s even factored into the proposed tax rate for the next round of school district construction. Housing, income, schools and employment — it’s all connected.
Rapid City government has no magic housing fix. The city doesn’t build homes. It creates incentives and changes rules that affect housing. Among the ideas that could come before the city council in September:
• Lowering the cost of city building permits.
• Reducing lot size requirements to allow for the development of tiny homes — smaller than 400 square feet, equivalent to a room 20 feet square.
• Allowing property owners to build granny flats, provided they meet some minimal requirement and aren’t vacation rentals.
A survey seeking input on these ideas can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/RCAHSurvey. The deadline for comments is Aug. 19.
Each proposal comes with a tradeoff. Low-cost building permits could reduce housing prices but they would also reduce city revenues.
Smaller lot sizes for tiny homes that cost less than $100,000 would benefit the poor, but done badly they could become a ghetto within decades. We don’t need additional dilapidated mobile home parks.
Affordable housing isn’t solely a factor of income. These are homes and communities for children and families. They provide measures of stability necessary to build better lives.
Small homes and less costly construction can be done well, but not if maximum profit is the driving force. Affordable housing done on the cheap could prove harmful to Rapid City’s future. Some places get it wrong and suffer the consequences. Some get it right and reap benefits. Communities take the wrong path out of desperation or when nobody pays attention.
Meanwhile, we’re encouraged by other efforts to create affordable housing.
In June, the council approved the development of 265 single-family homes and 250 apartments — the largest Rapid City subdivision in decades. Construction of the Shepherd Hills subdivision near Menards in northeast Rapid City should begin this summer. The developer, Rapid City firm Dream Design International, says homes will range between $160,000 and $350,000. Some apartments will cost between $500 and $600 a month. A separate Dream Design project, the 23-acre Shepherd Hills West subdivision, will contain a mix of affordable units and mobile homes.
June also saw the creation of a partnership between Rapid City Collective Impact and the Minnesota nonprofit CommonBond Communities. CommonBond, with advice from Rapid City leaders and using grants from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, expects to begin real estate development later this year.
Coming at the problem from a variety of directions increases the odds of success. With a little effort, Rapid City can benefit from expected growth while retaining its present charms.