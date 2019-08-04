Rapid City’s urban deer program began a quarter century ago despite concerns about stray bullets and over the objections of dedicated animal lovers. It has continued to evolve, becoming widely accepted and is largely successful at controlling city deer numbers.
Today’s issue is program costs — as much as $30,000 to city taxpayers annually. A proposal going before the city council Monday would reduce the program’s reliance on professional marksmen by issuing a limited number of amateur bow-hunting licenses. The idea first surfaced as a cost-saving measure about a decade ago, but it got hung up on professional vs. amateur shooters.
The concept as presented this time has merit, but should amateur hunters take on an even larger role in the future? Let’s take this one step at a time.
Public requests for shooters to thin the city herd arose in the early 1990s as deer camped out on front yards in daylight and munched on expensive landscapes. The belief then was the 1988 Westberry Trails fire had opened meadows on the city’s western edge, creating a grass highway into the city, allowing deer to grow accustomed to people.
Roadkill carcasses littered neighborhood yards. Pet owners worried about potential injuries from flying hooves. Demand overcame objections, and the shooting started. By the mid-2000s, the herd had been thinned to the point shooting halted. Two years later it was renewed to maintain herd equilibrium. Partnerships which use the meat to feed the poor, meanwhile, had increased the political acceptance.
Are the program’s costs acceptable?
Rapid City spent about $30,000 last winter to harvest 226 deer, or about $130 per animal. A 170-pound deer can yield roughly 50 pounds of venison, yielding a cost of about $2.60 per pound, provided none is contaminated. Ground chuck sells for about $3.75 a pound. If this were purely a feed-the-poor initiative, it would be marginally successful.
As a stand-alone landscape-saving initiative, meanwhile, its returns are also limited. Deer no longer eat all of the town’s unprotected vegetation, but they eat the best of it. Residents have adapted by enclosing gardens, giving up on flowers or living with the damage.
Deer as traffic hazard is another matter. Deer-vehicle collisions lead to about 200 American deaths and $1.1 billion in property damage every year. According to an annual survey conducted by State Farm, the odds of a South Dakota driver hitting a deer are one in 75, or among the highest in the nation. The average encounter, meanwhile, results in $4,300 damage, which gets factored into insurance costs.
That means about 11,760 South Dakotans sustained $50 million in vehicle damage due to deer last year, and if the proportion holds, about 1,000 Rapid Citians sustained $4.3 million in damage. Not all collisions occur inside the city, but the deer program breaks even, theoretically, by preventing seven car-deer crashes.
Altogether, the program is worth the costs.
The proposed archery program would start with 21 permits and be limited to three heavily wooded areas. It wouldn’t generate a lot of revenue, and at the current rate would reduce program costs by about $2,750. The proposal lacks clarity about how the meat would be distributed.
Arrows certainly have less range than rifle bullets, so in the proposed wooded locations, the idea has merit. To be more than a symbolic gesture, however, greater reliance on amateur bow hunters would become necessary. Would that jeopardize the current program’s acceptance? It could.
On the other hand, this is a small measure. Consider it an experiment. Maybe it will succeed famously. As long as the city proceeds carefully and deliberately, it’s worth a shot.