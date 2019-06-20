Successful economic development requires every single essential ingredient. Lack any one item, and the cake won’t fully rise.
Rapid City’s new economic development cake isn’t oven ready, but it’s closer than ever before, and the new $12 million Ascent Innovation Center soon to rise on the edge of downtown leaves us just a couple of ingredients short.
Recent approval of a $3 million federal grant means construction of the 40,000-square-foot business incubator linked to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology could begin yet this summer. With far more visibility than the stealthy incubator it will replace, Ascent Innovation will improve public appreciation of how all of the necessary development ingredients come together, support each other.
Think of an expanding technical business sector as one leg of a stepping stool. The others are excellent educational opportunities, quality health care and varied entertainment options. Without one leg, the others wobble. If you build those four, housing and infrastructure will step up.
For ambitious communities, incubators have become what industrial parks were in the 1960s. Incubators give entrepreneurs a fighting chance to overcome brutal startup statistics. Typically, half of new businesses don’t survive four years. Incubators can nearly double those odds. In addition to flexible, low-cost space, businesses get access to intangible benefits that include mentors, expertise and networking.
Not all of the startups at Ascent Innovation will survive the five years they’re allowed to shelter there, but some will. Some will grow modestly to serve local clientele. Others will see strong growth potential. Unfortunately, some of these will fly toward coastal cities with larger talent pools. Eventually, however, one fast-growing business will find sufficient local talent and infrastructure to stay put, easing the path for others to follow. Success then becomes self-sustaining.
The transformation could require generations. In the late 1970s, Gov. Bill Janklow led the rollback of a state cap on credit card interest rates, which attracted large financial interests to a South Dakota meatpacking town. The wealth that was created later infused a health care industry, which spurred other opportunities. Four decades later, Sioux Falls has left behind its stockyards legacy to the point where it annoys the rest of the state with its successes. Rapid City hates comparisons with Sioux Falls, but workers here do envy its higher wages and opportunities.
Most of the elements are in place for the same kind of alchemy to happen here. Rapid City will soon see the rise of a $130 million civic center arena to expand entertainment. Regional Health has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in upgraded facilities. The U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 Raider bomber expected to deploy at Ellsworth Air Force Base and the ongoing expansion of the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead will draw still more capital and expertise.
Ascent Innovation will stand as a visible reminder of the full potential.
Alongside these will grow specialized financial relationships, legal expertise, logistics and human capital. Nobody can fully envision how success will unfold.
Right now, we need voters to approve upgrades to local schools to complete the recipe. We need patience to bake this cake. And we need to find the confidence that putting all of these ingredients together in the right way will deliver rewards. It’s all so close.