Jailbirds R Us, according to the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative, whose recent report concludes South Dakota jails the most people per capita.
One in every 35 state residents winds up jailed per year, compared with one in 66 for the nation, said the study. The South Dakota American Civil Liberties Union said the discrepancy points up a need for reform.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom expressed doubts about the findings due to the study’s self-reporting methodology. A quick review of statistical troves reveals a lack of recent official jailbird data to make better comparisons.
When it comes to prisons rather than jails, however, there is hard data, and South Dakota sits nowhere near the top. Louisiana claims that honor with a Cajun vengeance.
As 2017 ended, South Dakota had 3,924 prisoners in custody costing $19,465 each, although the prisons budget was $109 million, so tack on another $10,000 per prisoner in costs for related things.
Overall, the incarceration rate for South Dakota prisons is higher than the national average. The property crime rate is also higher. So is the violent crime rate. Meanwhile, rates of probationers and parolees are lower than the national average. It means South Dakota spends more on prisoners than the national average.
And the national average is nothing to sneeze at. The United States has the largest prison population in the world and the highest per-capita incarceration rate. In 2018, there were 698 prisoners incarcerated per 100,000 people in the U.S. — a rate equal to one in every 143 residents. Prison, parole, and probation cost U.S. taxpayers $81 billion in annual costs. Police, court costs, bail bond fees, and prison phone fees generate another $100 billion paid by incarcerated individuals and their families. It’s a lot of wasted dough.
A look at long-term trends reveals the tough-on-crime laws of the 1980s sent incarceration rates soaring. A graph of incarceration rates per year resembles an elevation chart rising from the western plains — during the 1960s and ‘70s — to the peak of Bear Butte — about 10 years ago. Rates have plateaued or declined slightly since.
Being a current or former prisoner once meant inclusion in a more exclusive club. It’s nothing special today.
The South Dakota ACLU, meanwhile, noted that Native Americans — representing 9 percent of the state's population — were jailed at 10 times the rate of white South Dakotans in 2015, according to the Vera Institute for Justice.
Poverty and a high prevalence of alcohol abuse undoubtedly play a role, but police patterns, profiling and latent racism undoubtedly contribute. Whatever the causes, it isn’t pretty. Something isn’t working.
Is there a better way? A cheaper way? Will this poor state soon be unable to afford the socio-economic consequences of its poor people?
The ACLU is right to ask for a review. South Dakota should take a fresh look at its prisons and practices.
Is it drugs? Alcohol? Alcohol and poverty? Ingestion laws? Are there more effective and less costly means of changing this picture?
South Dakotans have conflicting urges. We like incarcerating lawbreakers, but we hate paying higher taxes. The two go hand in hand. Let’s seek out some inventive solutions.