Those descending into imminent rally craziness deserve applause. You know who you are — just about everybody.
Traffic barriers have been aligned, cigarette stocks replenished, hospital gauze boxes stacked, beer coolers stuffed, electrical cables unrolled, trucks readied, ambulance pilots alerted, safety personnel gathered and tents raised.
Barber shops and a few others will weather slower times, but bartenders, dishwashers, deputies, tow truck dispatchers, food delivery drivers and countless others will turn these Black Hills into economic anthills.
A half million bikers already in route will attempt to create their glory days, relive their glory days or simply recall their glory days. At this modern-day Bacchanalia, some will fall in love, fall out of love, get married, build lasting friendships or bid final adieus.
Meanwhile, we’ll be hauling trash, hauling gas and hauling ….
Hosts always work the party, overlook the annoyances, ease the crises and solve endless problems despite mounting fatigue. There’s a financial payoff, of course. Each rally patron will drop around $2,000 between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11, so roughly $1 billion will change hands, and the locals checking IDs, flinging t-shirts and needling ink onto skin will grab part of it. They’ll spend their bonuses on cars, food, rent and electricity. We all benefit.
Some businesses will make or break their fiscal years next week. Charities will fill coffers by serving breakfasts or washing bikes. Christian bikers will provide ministry.
You have free articles remaining.
Nobody should need to remind us this is good business, although maybe they do. We’ll undoubtedly want to get annoyed as cyclists hit the throttle at 1 a.m. after passing bendy canyons, dawdle at gas pumps like nobody else still works or clog interstates to lengthen commutes. Meanwhile, we’ll go about our days distributing clean towels, rolls of toilet paper and schlepping ice. This is not our vacation.
At 79 parties and counting, we know what to expect. We’ll see plenty of burnouts and scanty tops, long beards and bulging bellies, flatheads and fantail exhausts. Experts will attempt to measure crowd sizes and tax revenues.
The sun will burn and downpours chill. There will be much laughter, reverie and reunion. Beer and bourbon will be raised to friends newly departed or those newly discovered. A few tragedies will be unavoidable. Heroes will step forward daily to minimize their numbers.
Eventually, quiet will return and planning begin for rally No. 80.
We’re good at this. It unites us. It’s an attitude. The host works hardest at the party but enjoys the greatest satisfaction, has the best stories to tell afterward.
So limit the complaints, endure the delays, smilingly suffer the pilgrims’ questions and try to enjoy this. Let’s show them all a rally good time. Good luck.